Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

Sushi first started gaining popularity in the U.S. in the 1960s, when a restaurant called Kawafuku opened in Los Angeles’ Little Tokyo neighborhood. The restaurant’s sushi bar was frequented by Japanese businessmen, who’d bring their American coworkers for a meal. Eventually, sushi restaurants started cropping up in other Californian cities, like Osho, which opened in 1970, next to the 20th Century Fox studio in Hollywood, attracting big-name producers, directors, and actors. Soon, the cuisine came to other U.S. cities like New York and Chicago, and by the late 1980s, it was a full-on dining craze. According to industry marketing research company IBISWorld, in 2022, there are nearly 16,000 sushi restaurants in the country.

Whether you’re looking for an affordable bento box for lunch or a fine-dining experience for date night, Stacker has you covered—this list of the highest-rated sushi restaurants in Dayton on Tripadvisor will help guide you to the right roll. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews.

#15. Dorothy Lane Market

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (669 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Specialty Food Market, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 6177 Far Hills Ave, Dayton, OH 45459-1925

#14. Asian Buffet

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (80 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Chinese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 6999 Miller Ln, Butler Township, OH 45414-2658

#13. Cj Chan

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (18 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Chinese, Japanese

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2747 W Alex Bell Rd, Moraine, OH 45459-1123

#12. China Dynasty

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (29 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 9142 Dayton Lebanon Pike, Dayton, OH 45458

#11. Sky Asian Cuisine

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (91 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Chinese, Japanese

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4090 Wilmington Pike, Kettering, OH 45440

#10. Sima Japanese & Korean Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (44 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1771 Woodman Dr, Kettering, OH 45420-3661

#9. Sake Japanese Steakhouse

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (76 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2146 Miamisburg Centerville Rd, Dayton, OH 45459-3815

#8. CJ Chans

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (40 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Chinese, Japanese

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 536 Wilmington Ave, Dayton, OH 45420-1866

#7. Tokyo Sushi & Grill

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (21 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4431 Feedwire Rd, Dayton, OH 45440-3901

#6. Sushi Hana

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (19 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1501 Lyons Rd, Dayton, OH 45458-1881

#5. Song’s Sushi

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (24 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5515 Airway Rd, Dayton, OH 45431

#4. Shen’s Szechuan & Sushi

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (82 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Chinese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 7580 Poe Ave, Dayton, OH 45414-2550

#3. Fusian

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (77 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $

– Address: 1200 Brown St. #125, Dayton, OH 45409

#2. Akashi Sushi Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (62 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2020 Harshman Rd, Dayton, OH 45424-5024

#1. Thai Nine

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (718 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 11 Brown St, Dayton, OH 45402-2826

