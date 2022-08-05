Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Dayton on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

#16. O’Charley’s

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (152 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 7030 Miller Lane, Butler Township, OH 45414

#15. O’Charleys

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (62 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2260 Miamisburg Centervil, Dayton, OH 45459

#14. Jay’s Seafood Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (380 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 225 E 6th St, Dayton, OH 45402-2836

#13. Steak ‘n Shake

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (25 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Price: $

– Address: 6380 Wilmington Pike, Dayton, OH 45459-7009

#12. Texas Roadhouse

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (339 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2600 Colonel Glenn Hwy, Fairborn, OH 45324-6248

#11. Logans Roadhouse

– Rating: 3.0 / 5 (52 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2148 Miamisburg Centerville Rd, Dayton, OH 45459-3815

#10. Buckhorn Tavern

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (154 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 8800 Meeker Rd, Dayton, OH 45414-1946

#9. LongHorn Steakhouse

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (38 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1921 W Dorothy Ln, Moraine, OH 45439

#8. LongHorn Steakhouse

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (105 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 6418 Miller Ln, Dayton, OH 45414

#7. Redlands Grill by J.Alexander’s

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (327 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 7970 Washington Village Dr, Dayton, OH 45459-3820

#6. Carvers Steak & Chops

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (191 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 1535 Miamisburg Centerville Rd, Dayton, OH 45459-3803

#5. The Paragon Supper Club

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (147 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 797 Miamisburg Centerville Rd., Dayton, OH 45459

#4. Flemings Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (270 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 4432 Walnut Street, Dayton, OH 45440

#3. The Chop House

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (285 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 7727 Washington Village Dr, Dayton, OH 45459-3954

#2. Oakwood Club

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (301 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 2414 Far Hills Ave, Dayton, OH 45419-1501

#1. Pine Club

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (685 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 1926 Brown St, Dayton, OH 45409-2411

