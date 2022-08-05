Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Dayton on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.
#16. O’Charley’s
– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (152 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 7030 Miller Lane, Butler Township, OH 45414
#15. O’Charleys
– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (62 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Bar
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 2260 Miamisburg Centervil, Dayton, OH 45459
#14. Jay’s Seafood Restaurant
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (380 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 225 E 6th St, Dayton, OH 45402-2836
#13. Steak ‘n Shake
– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (25 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Diner
– Price: $
– Address: 6380 Wilmington Pike, Dayton, OH 45459-7009
#12. Texas Roadhouse
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (339 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 2600 Colonel Glenn Hwy, Fairborn, OH 45324-6248
#11. Logans Roadhouse
– Rating: 3.0 / 5 (52 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Bar
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 2148 Miamisburg Centerville Rd, Dayton, OH 45459-3815
#10. Buckhorn Tavern
– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (154 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 8800 Meeker Rd, Dayton, OH 45414-1946
#9. LongHorn Steakhouse
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (38 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1921 W Dorothy Ln, Moraine, OH 45439
#8. LongHorn Steakhouse
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (105 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 6418 Miller Ln, Dayton, OH 45414
#7. Redlands Grill by J.Alexander’s
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (327 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 7970 Washington Village Dr, Dayton, OH 45459-3820
#6. Carvers Steak & Chops
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (191 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 1535 Miamisburg Centerville Rd, Dayton, OH 45459-3803
#5. The Paragon Supper Club
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (147 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 797 Miamisburg Centerville Rd., Dayton, OH 45459
#4. Flemings Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (270 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 4432 Walnut Street, Dayton, OH 45440
#3. The Chop House
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (285 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 7727 Washington Village Dr, Dayton, OH 45459-3954
#2. Oakwood Club
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (301 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 2414 Far Hills Ave, Dayton, OH 45419-1501
#1. Pine Club
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (685 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 1926 Brown St, Dayton, OH 45409-2411
