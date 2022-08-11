Waiter Lenworth Thompson serves lunch to David Zennario, left, and Alex Ecklin at Junior’s Restaurant on Sept. 30, 2020.

With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What’s clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Dayton using rankings from Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. These restaurants range from fast food powerhouses to local hot spots.

Locals reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

#30. Fifth Street Brew Pub

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (97 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1600 E 5th St, Dayton, OH 45403-2304

#29. Century Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (61 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: $$ – $$$

– Price: not available

– Address: 10 S Jefferson St, Dayton, OH 45402-2003

#28. Spaghetti Warehouse

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (310 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 36 W 5th St, Dayton, OH 45402-2310

#27. The Paragon Supper Club

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (148 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 797 Miamisburg Centerville Rd., Dayton, OH 45459

#26. First Watch

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (126 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2824 Miamisburg Centerville Rd, Dayton, OH 45459-3748

#25. Redlands Grill by J.Alexander’s

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (327 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 7970 Washington Village Dr, Dayton, OH 45459-3820

#24. Coco’s Bistro

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (279 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Fusion

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 250 Warren St, Dayton, OH 45402-2804

#23. Roost Modern Italian

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (198 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 524 E 5th St, Dayton, OH 45402-2914

#22. Slyder’s Tavern

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (104 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $

– Address: 836 Watervliet Ave, Dayton, OH 45420-2714

#21. Dewberry 1850

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (80 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1414 S Patterson Blvd, Dayton, OH 45409-2105

#20. The Chop House

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (286 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 7727 Washington Village Dr, Dayton, OH 45459-3954

#19. Amber Rose Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (211 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: German, Polish

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1400 Valley St, Dayton, OH 45404

#18. Rusty Bucket Restaurant and Tavern

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (235 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2812 Miamisburg Centerville Rd Dayton Mall, Dayton, OH 45459-3748

#17. Jay’s Seafood Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (380 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 225 E 6th St, Dayton, OH 45402-2836

#16. Troni’s Italian Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (168 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1314 E Dorothy Ln., Dayton, OH 45419

#15. Joe’s Pizzeria

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (160 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza

– Price: $

– Address: 4313 Airway Rd, Dayton, OH 45431-1327

#14. Bonefish Grill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (222 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2818 Miamisburg Centerville Rd, Dayton, OH 45459-3748

#13. Flemings Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (270 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 4432 Walnut Street, Dayton, OH 45440

#12. Lily’s Dayton

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (220 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 329 E 5th St, Dayton, OH 45402-2909

#11. Dublin Pub

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (446 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Irish, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 300 Wayne Ave, Dayton, OH 45410-1116

#10. Pine Club

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (685 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 1926 Brown St, Dayton, OH 45409-2411

#9. Carillon Brewing Co

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (419 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: German, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1000 Carillon Blvd, Dayton, OH 45409-2023

#8. Jimmie’s Ladder 11

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (266 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 936 Brown St, Dayton, OH 45409-2912

#7. Pasha Grill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (201 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mediterranean, Turkish

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 72 Plum St, Dayton, OH 45440-1376

#6. Oakwood Club

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (302 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 2414 Far Hills Ave, Dayton, OH 45419-1501

#5. Thai Nine

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (717 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 11 Brown St, Dayton, OH 45402-2826

#4. Wheat Penny Oven and Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (376 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 515 Wayne Ave, Dayton, OH 45410-1119

#3. Meadowlark Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (473 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5531 Far Hills Ave, Dayton, OH 45429-2225

#2. Salar Restaurant and Lounge

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (330 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Peruvian

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 400 E 5th St # 410, Dayton, OH 45402-2962

#1. Dewey’s Pizza

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (294 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 131 Jasper St, Dayton, OH 45409-2840

