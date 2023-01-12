Maybe you’ve gone to the same restaurant for every special occasion over the last decade. Perhaps your favorite spot shut its doors during the COVID-19 pandemic. Or maybe you’re just on the lookout for a new dining experience to celebrate a birthday or anniversary. Whether you’re trying to find your way out of a restaurant rut, just moved to your city, or simply want to try somewhere new for your next celebration, finding a new favorite spot can be challenging.

There are lots of components that go into picking the right restaurant for a special occasion. What the ambiance is like, which type of cuisine is served, what dietary restrictions can be accommodated, the price point, and even whether reservations are accepted are important considerations. Whether you’re looking for cozy-casual or fine dining, Dayton has a variety of eateries to choose from for your next celebration.

To aid in your search, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Dayton using rankings from Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Bon appetite!

#29. Club Oceano

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (29 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4429 Cedar Park Dr The Greene, Dayton, OH 45440-1383

#28. Amar India Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (127 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Indian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2751 Miamisburg Centerville Rd, Dayton, OH 45459-3729

#27. Buckhorn Tavern

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (154 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 8800 Meeker Rd, Dayton, OH 45414-1946

#26. Basil’s On Market

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (86 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 312 N Patterson Blvd, Dayton, OH 45402-1800

#25. LongHorn Steakhouse

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (108 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 6418 Miller Ln, Dayton, OH 45414

#24. Sweeney’s Seafood

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (172 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 28 W Franklin St, Dayton, OH 45459-4736

#23. Treasure Island Supper Club

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (108 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4250 Chief Woods Ln, Dayton, OH 45439-2025

#22. The Melting Pot

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (80 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Swiss

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 453 Miamisburg Centerville Rd, Dayton, OH 45459

#21. Spaghetti Warehouse

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (311 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 36 W 5th St, Dayton, OH 45402-2310

#20. Carvers Steak & Chops

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (192 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 1535 Miamisburg Centerville Rd, Dayton, OH 45459-3803

#19. The Paragon Supper Club

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (150 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 797 Miamisburg Centerville Rd., Dayton, OH 45459

#18. Coco’s Bistro

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (279 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Fusion

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 250 Warren St, Dayton, OH 45402-2804

#17. Carillon Brewing

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (426 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: German, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1000 Carillon Blvd, Dayton, OH 45409-2023

#16. Amber Rose Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (213 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: German, Polish

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1400 Valley St, Dayton, OH 45404

#15. Dublin Pub

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (448 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Irish, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 300 Wayne Ave, Dayton, OH 45410-1116

#14. Redlands Grill by J.Alexander’s

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (328 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 7970 Washington Village Dr, Dayton, OH 45459-3820

#13. Pine Club

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (691 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 1926 Brown St, Dayton, OH 45409-2411

#12. The Chop House

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (288 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 7727 Washington Village Dr, Dayton, OH 45459-3954

#11. Jay’s Seafood Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (381 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 225 E 6th St, Dayton, OH 45402-2836

#10. Marion’s Piazza

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (857 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 8991 Kingsridge Dr, Dayton, OH 45458-1624

#9. Roost Modern Italian

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (198 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 524 E 5th St, Dayton, OH 45402-2914

#8. Wheat Penny Oven and Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (380 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 515 Wayne Ave, Dayton, OH 45410-1119

#7. Bonefish Grill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (223 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2818 Miamisburg Centerville Rd, Dayton, OH 45459-3748

#6. Pasha Grill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (204 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mediterranean, Turkish

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 72 Plum St, Dayton, OH 45440-1376

#5. Thai 9

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (719 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 11 Brown St, Dayton, OH 45402-2826

#4. Flemings Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (272 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 4432 Walnut Street, Dayton, OH 45440

#3. Oakwood Club

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (302 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 2414 Far Hills Ave, Dayton, OH 45419-1501

#2. Meadowlark Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (473 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5531 Far Hills Ave, Dayton, OH 45429-2225

#1. Salar Restaurant and Lounge

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (336 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Peruvian

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 400 E 5th St # 410, Dayton, OH 45402-2962

