Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Dayton on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Dayton

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Dayton on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.

#22. Cassano’s Pizza King

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (13 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: not available

– Type of cuisine: Pizza

– Price: $

– Address: 1680 E Stroop Rd, Dayton, OH 45429-5038

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#21. Marion’s Piazza

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (21 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza

– Price: $

– Address: 50 E Stroop Rd Town & Country Plaza, Dayton, OH 45429-2419

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#20. Milano’s Pizza and Subs

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (90 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1834 Brown St, Dayton, OH 45409-2460

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#19. Cousin Vinny’s Pizza

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (10 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: not available

– Type of cuisine: Pizza

– Price: not available

– Address: 834 Watertower Ln, Dayton, OH 45449-2413

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#18. Cousin Vinny’s Pizza

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (11 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: not available

– Type of cuisine: Pizza

– Price: $

– Address: 3854 Kemp Rd Ste A, Dayton, OH 45431-3826

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#17. Cassano’s Pizza King

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (41 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (2.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Fast Food

– Price: $

– Address: 1043 Brown St, Dayton, OH 45409-2812

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#16. LaRosa’s Pizza Centerville

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (24 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $

– Address: 291 E. Alex-Bell Rd., Dayton, OH 45459

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#15. Centerville Pizza

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Deli

– Price: $

– Address: 9470 Dayton Lebanon Pike, Dayton, OH 45458-3847

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#14. Dayton’s Original Pizza Factory

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (19 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

– Price: not available

– Address: 1101 Wayne Ave, Dayton, OH 45410-1405

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#13. Figlio Wood Fired Pizza

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (110 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 424 E Stroop Rd, Dayton, OH 45429-2845

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#12. Godfather’s Pizza

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (20 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4628 Brandt Pike, Dayton, OH 45424-6076

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#11. South Park Tavern

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (41 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bar, Pizza

– Price: $

– Address: 1301 Wayne Ave, Dayton, OH 45410-1409

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#10. Oregon Express

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (37 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bar, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 336 E 5th St, Dayton, OH 45402-2910

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#9. Marion’s Piazza

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (34 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza

– Price: $

– Address: 711 Shroyer Rd, Dayton, OH 45419-3657

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#8. Flying Pizza

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (35 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

– Price: $

– Address: 223 N Main St, Dayton, OH 45402-1206

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#7. Marion’s Piazza

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (70 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Pizza

– Price: $

– Address: 3453 N Dixie Dr, Dayton, OH 45414-5647

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#6. Old Scratch Pizza

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (140 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 812 S Patterson Blvd, Dayton, OH 45402-2623

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#5. Joe’s Pizzeria

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (160 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza

– Price: $

– Address: 4313 Airway Rd, Dayton, OH 45431-1327

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#4. Troni’s Italian Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (168 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1314 E Dorothy Ln., Dayton, OH 45419

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#3. Dewey’s Pizza

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (292 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 131 Jasper St, Dayton, OH 45409-2840

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#2. Wheat Penny Oven and Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (376 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 515 Wayne Ave, Dayton, OH 45410-1119

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#1. Marion’s Piazza

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (855 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 8991 Kingsridge Dr, Dayton, OH 45458-1624

– Read more on Tripadvisor