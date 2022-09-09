A burrito from Joliza’s Tacos in Long Beach is seen in a photo shared with KTLA on March 31, 2022. (Joliza’s Tacos)

Mexican fare ranks with Italian and Chinese as Americans’ top-three favorite global cuisines, according to the National Restaurant Association. Mexican flavors and ingredients have permeated all corners of American cuisine, infusing vibrant and varied tastes into Americans’ daily diet. But while tacos and enchiladas may seem commonplace in America now, that wasn’t always the case.

To be sure, Americans have been influenced by the flavors of our neighbor to the south for hundreds of years. But it wasn’t until refugees from southern and central Mexico brought their culinary traditions north to the U.S. during the Mexican Revolution that dishes like tacos found their way into the mainstream. An increasingly global culture (and a growing number of Mexican fast-food mainstays and high-end restaurants) have cemented Mexican food’s beloved role in U.S. cuisine. Which begs the question: Where does one go for the best Mexican food in Dayton?

To find out, Stacker turned to Tripadvisor to compile a list of the highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Dayton. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Keep reading to see if your favorite spot made the list.

#16. Fuzzy’s Taco Shop

– Rating: 3.0 / 5 (42 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 10 Greene Blvd Space P-100, Dayton, OH 45440

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#15. Chipotle Mexican Grill

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (15 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.0/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 9208 N Main St, Dayton, OH 45415

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#14. El Rancho Grande

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (11 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: not available

– Price: not available

– Address: 1200 Brown St, Dayton, OH 45409-2749

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#13. Chipotle Mexican Grill

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (12 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: not available

– Price: not available

– Address: 6000 Wilmington Pike, Dayton, OH 45459

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#12. Elsas Cantina

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (14 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1227 Wilmington Ave, Dayton, OH 45420-1539

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#11. Sueno

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (10 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: not available

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 607 E 3rd St, Dayton, OH 45402-2100

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#10. El Toro Bar & Grill

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (25 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2915 Harshman Rd, Dayton, OH 45424-5041

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#9. Victor’s Taco Shop

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (11 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: not available

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 6418 Chambersburg Rd, Dayton, OH 45424-3946

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#8. El Toro Mexican Restaurant

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (29 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2335 Miamisburg Centerville Rd, Dayton, OH 45459-3774

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#7. Carmel’s

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (30 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1025 Shroyer Rd, Dayton, OH 45419-3635

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#6. Burrito King Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (16 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 2307 Valley Pike, Dayton, OH 45404-2545

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#5. Victor’s Taco Shop

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (16 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 1438 N Keowee St, Dayton, OH 45404-1103

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#4. Los Reyes Mexican Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (28 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2290 E Dorothy Ln., Dayton, OH 45420

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#3. Rusty Taco

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (35 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 1822 Brown St, Dayton, OH 45409-2460

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#2. LaFiesta Mexican Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (40 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 8331 N Main St, Dayton, OH 45415-1602

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#1. Taqueria Mixteca

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (147 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 1609 E 3rd St, Dayton, OH 45403-1822

– Read more on Tripadvisor