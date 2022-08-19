The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity. Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Dayton on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

#17. Donatos Pizza

– Rating: 3.0 / 5 (13 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

– Price: not available

– Address: 1913 S Alex Rd, Dayton, OH 45449-4002

#16. Corleone’s Pizza

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (13 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Pizza

– Price: $

– Address: 966 Patterson Rd, Dayton, OH 45419-4336

#15. Palarmo’s

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (23 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (2.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2667 S Dixie Dr, Dayton, OH 45409-1504

#14. Fazoli’s

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (18 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 6110 Wilmington Pike, Dayton, OH 45459

#13. UNO Pizzeria & Grill

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (65 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 126 N Main St, Dayton, OH 45402-1766

#12. LaRosa’s Pizza Centerville

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (24 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $

– Address: 291 E. Alex-Bell Rd., Dayton, OH 45459

#11. Franco’s Ristorante Italian

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (88 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 824 E 5th St, Dayton, OH 45402-2218

#10. Dayton’s Original Pizza Factory

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (19 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

– Price: not available

– Address: 1101 Wayne Ave, Dayton, OH 45410-1405

#9. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (79 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2789 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Dayton, OH 45459

#8. Piada Italian Street Food

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (55 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Asian

– Price: $

– Address: 1047 Miamisburg Centerville Rd, Dayton, OH 45459-6711

#7. Deroma Italian Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (41 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 6254 Chambersburg Rd, Dayton, OH 45424-3859

#6. Flying Pizza

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (35 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

– Price: $

– Address: 223 N Main St, Dayton, OH 45402-1206

#5. Figlio Wood Fired Pizza

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (110 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 424 E Stroop Rd, Dayton, OH 45429-2845

#4. Spaghetti Warehouse

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (309 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 36 W 5th St, Dayton, OH 45402-2310

#3. Roost Modern Italian

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (198 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 524 E 5th St, Dayton, OH 45402-2914

#2. Troni’s Italian Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (168 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1314 E Dorothy Ln., Dayton, OH 45419

#1. Dewey’s Pizza

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (291 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 131 Jasper St, Dayton, OH 45409-2840

