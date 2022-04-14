With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What’s clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Dayton that are listed as “fine dining” on Tripadvisor. Locals are sure to see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

#9. Carvers Steak & Chops

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (191 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 1535 Miamisburg Centerville Rd, Dayton, OH 45459-3803

#8. The Paragon Supper Club

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (146 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 797 Miamisburg Centerville Rd., Dayton, OH 45459

#7. Community Brew & Tap

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (31 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Bar

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 125 N Main St, Cornelia, GA 30531-2122

#6. Roost Modern Italian

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (197 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 524 E 5th St, Dayton, OH 45402-2914

#5. Jay’s Seafood Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (377 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 225 E 6th St, Dayton, OH 45402-2836

#4. Flemings Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (270 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 4432 Walnut Street, Dayton, OH 45440

#3. Pine Club

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (682 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 1926 Brown St, Dayton, OH 45409-2411

#2. Oakwood Club

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (298 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 2414 Far Hills Ave, Dayton, OH 45419-1501

#1. Salar Restaurant and Lounge

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (329 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Peruvian

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 400 E 5th St # 410, Dayton, OH 45402-2962

