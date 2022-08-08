Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated dessert shops in Dayton on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

#10. Bad Frog Frozen Yogurt

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (12 reviews)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert

– Price: $

– Address: 1200 Brown St Suite 115, Dayton, OH 45409-2749

#9. Cold Stone Creamery

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (16 reviews)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 135 Jasper St, Dayton, OH 45409-2840

#8. Ben & Jerry’s

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (21 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert

– Price: $

– Address: 1934 Brown St, Dayton, OH 45409-2456

#7. Cakery

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14 reviews)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert

– Price: not available

– Address: 140 Woodman Dr, Dayton, OH 45431-1423

#6. Jet Freeze

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (13 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert

– Price: $

– Address: 4014 E Patterson Rd, Dayton, OH 45430-1026

#5. Duck Donuts – University of Dayton

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (13 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bakeries, Cafe

– Price: $

– Address: 1200 Brown St Ste 115, Dayton, OH 45409

#4. Ashley’s Pastry Shop

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (20 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bakeries

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 21 Park Ave, Dayton, OH 45419-3427

#3. Winans Fine Chocolates and Coffees

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (23 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 6735 Miller Ln, Dayton, OH 45414-2662

#2. Winans Chocolate & Coffee

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (28 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Coffee & Tea

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2806 Miamisburg Centerville Rd, Dayton, OH 45459-3748

#1. Graeter’s Ice Cream – Oakwood

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (92 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert

– Price: $

– Address: 2412 Far Hills Ave, Dayton, OH 45419-1501

