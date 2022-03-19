With the advent of Big Data, it’s easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, American restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Dayton that are listed as “cheap eats” on Tripadvisor. Easy, inexpensive options here run the gamut of cuisine, service options, and styles. The restaurants on this list are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of deliciousness.

Anyone reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if any of your favorite cheap eateries made the list.

You may also like: Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor

1 / 29Tripadvisor

#29. Centerville Pizza

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Deli

– Address: 9470 Dayton Lebanon Pike, Dayton, OH 45458-3847

– Read more on Tripadvisor

2 / 29Tripadvisor

#28. Burrito King Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (16 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin

– Address: 2307 Valley Pike, Dayton, OH 45404-2545

– Read more on Tripadvisor

3 / 29Tripadvisor

#27. Waffle House

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Diner

– Address: 7800 Brandt Pike, Dayton, OH 45424-2344

– Read more on Tripadvisor

4 / 29Tripadvisor

#26. Legacy Pancake House

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (25 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Address: 1510 N Keowee St, Dayton, OH 45404-1105

– Read more on Tripadvisor

5 / 29Tripadvisor

#25. LaRosa’s Pizza Centerville

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (24 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Address: 291 E. Alex-Bell Rd., Dayton, OH 45459

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated dessert shops in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor

6 / 29Tripadvisor

#24. Skyline Chili

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (17 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: not available

– Type of cuisine: American

– Address: 2724 Wilmington Pike, Dayton, OH 45419

– Read more on Tripadvisor

7 / 29Tripadvisor

#23. Hasty Tasty Pancake House

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (78 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Address: 3509 Linden Ave, Dayton, OH 45410-3022

– Read more on Tripadvisor

8 / 29Tripadvisor

#22. Cheeky Pies

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: not available

– Address: 600 E 2nd St, Dayton, OH 45402-1381

– Read more on Tripadvisor

9 / 29Tripadvisor

#21. Skyline Chili

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (20 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Fast Food

– Address: 1153 Brown Street, Dayton, OH 45409

– Read more on Tripadvisor

10 / 29Tripadvisor

#20. Xuan Vietnamese Thai Cuisine

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (11 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

– Address: 4770 Airway Rd, Dayton, OH 45431-1335

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor

11 / 29Tripadvisor

#19. Benjamin’s the Burger Master

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (17 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: not available

– Address: 1000 N Main St, Dayton, OH 45405-4212

– Read more on Tripadvisor

12 / 29Tripadvisor

#18. Steak Thyme Subs

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (33 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Greek

– Address: 4040 Wilmington Pike, Dayton, OH 45440-1604

– Read more on Tripadvisor

13 / 29Tripadvisor

#17. Debbie’s Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (23 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Address: 2620 Valley Pike, Dayton, OH 45404-2605

– Read more on Tripadvisor

14 / 29Tripadvisor

#16. South Park Tavern

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (40 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bar, Pizza

– Address: 1301 Wayne Ave, Dayton, OH 45410-1409

– Read more on Tripadvisor

15 / 29Tripadvisor

#15. The Brunch Club

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (57 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (2.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Address: 601 S Main St, Dayton, OH 45402-2707

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor

16 / 29Tripadvisor

#14. Marion’s Piazza

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (34 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza

– Address: 711 Shroyer Rd, Dayton, OH 45419-3657

– Read more on Tripadvisor

17 / 29Tripadvisor

#13. Piada Italian Street Food

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (54 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Asian

– Address: 1047 Miamisburg Centerville Rd, Dayton, OH 45459-6711

– Read more on Tripadvisor

18 / 29Tripadvisor

#12. 416 Diner

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (26 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Address: 416 E 5th St, Dayton, OH 45402

– Read more on Tripadvisor

19 / 29Tripadvisor

#11. Flying Pizza

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (34 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

– Address: 223 N Main St, Dayton, OH 45402-1206

– Read more on Tripadvisor

20 / 29Tripadvisor

#10. Warped Wing Brewery

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (41 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bar, Pub

– Address: 26 Wyandot St, Dayton, OH 45402-2145

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor

21 / 29Tripadvisor

#9. BIBIBOP Asian Grill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (26 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Fast Food

– Address: 1200 Brown St University of Dayton, Dayton, OH 45409-2749

– Read more on Tripadvisor

22 / 29Tripadvisor

#8. Tank’s Bar & Grill

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (158 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Address: 2033 Wayne Ave, Dayton, OH 45410-2134

– Read more on Tripadvisor

23 / 29Tripadvisor

#7. Skyline Chili

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (102 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Address: 6910 Miller Ln, Dayton, OH 45414-2657

– Read more on Tripadvisor

24 / 29Tripadvisor

#6. Smokin’ Bar-B-Que

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (69 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Address: 200 E 5th St Oregon District, Dayton, OH 45402-2406

– Read more on Tripadvisor

25 / 29Tripadvisor

#5. Fusian

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (76 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Address: 1200 Brown St. #125, Dayton, OH 45409

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated restaurants in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor

26 / 29Tripadvisor

#4. Stoney’s Munchie Bar

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (21 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: not available

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Address: 1929 E 5th St, Dayton, OH 45403-2309

– Read more on Tripadvisor

27 / 29Tripadvisor

#3. Taqueria Mixteca

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (144 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin

– Address: 1609 E 3rd St, Dayton, OH 45403-1822

– Read more on Tripadvisor

28 / 29Tripadvisor

#2. Slyder’s Tavern

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (103 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Address: 836 Watervliet Ave, Dayton, OH 45420-2714

– Read more on Tripadvisor

29 / 29Tripadvisor

#1. Joe’s Pizzeria

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (157 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza

– Address: 4313 Airway Rd, Dayton, OH 45431-1327

– Read more on Tripadvisor