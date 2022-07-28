With the advent of Big Data, it’s easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in U.S. have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, American restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Dayton that are listed as “cheap eats” on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Easy, inexpensive options here run the gamut of cuisine, service options, and styles. The restaurants on this list are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of deliciousness.

Anyone reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if any of your favorite cheap eateries made the list.

1 / 29

#29. Arepas & Co

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (18 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Latin

– Address: 416 E 3rd St, Dayton, OH 45402-2117

2 / 29

#28. Press

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (38 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Coffee & Tea, Cafe

– Address: 257 Wayne Ave, Dayton, OH 45402-2939

3 / 29

#27. Benjamin’s the Burger Master

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (17 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: not available

– Address: 1000 N Main St, Dayton, OH 45405-4212

4 / 29

#26. Steak Thyme Subs

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (33 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Greek

– Address: 4040 Wilmington Pike, Dayton, OH 45440-1604

5 / 29

#25. Boston Stoker

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (38 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Coffee & Tea, Cafe

– Address: 34 W 2nd St, Dayton, OH 45402-1873

6 / 29

#24. The Brunch Club

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (60 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (2.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Address: 601 S Main St, Dayton, OH 45402-2707

7 / 29

#23. Flying Pizza

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (35 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

– Address: 223 N Main St, Dayton, OH 45402-1206

8 / 29

#22. Marion’s Piazza

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (34 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza

– Address: 711 Shroyer Rd, Dayton, OH 45419-3657

9 / 29

#21. South Park Tavern

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (41 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bar, Pizza

– Address: 1301 Wayne Ave, Dayton, OH 45410-1409

10 / 29

#20. Debbie’s Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (25 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Address: 2620 Valley Pike, Dayton, OH 45404-2605

11 / 29

#19. Warped Wing Brewery

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (42 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bar, Pub

– Address: 26 Wyandot St, Dayton, OH 45402-2145

12 / 29

#18. Piada Italian Street Food

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (55 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Asian

– Address: 1047 Miamisburg Centerville Rd, Dayton, OH 45459-6711

13 / 29

#17. 416 Diner

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (27 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Address: 416 E 5th St, Dayton, OH 45402

14 / 29

#16. BIBIBOP Asian Grill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (27 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Fast Food, Asian

– Address: 1200 Brown St University of Dayton, Dayton, OH 45409-2749

15 / 29

#15. My Favorite Muffin

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (28 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Address: 175 E Alex Bell Rd, Dayton, OH 45459-2701

16 / 29

#14. Chick-fil-A

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (54 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Address: 3339 Benchwood Rd, Dayton, OH 45414

17 / 29

#13. Tank’s Bar & Grill

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (158 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Address: 2033 Wayne Ave, Dayton, OH 45410-2134

18 / 29

#12. Smashburger

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (57 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Address: 1200 Brown St Ste 190, Dayton, OH 45409

19 / 29

#11. Marion’s Piazza

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (70 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Pizza

– Address: 3453 N Dixie Dr, Dayton, OH 45414-5647

20 / 29

#10. Skyline Chili

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (102 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Address: 6910 Miller Ln, Dayton, OH 45414-2657

21 / 29

#9. Smokin’ Bar-B-Que

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (69 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Address: 200 E 5th St Oregon District, Dayton, OH 45402-2406

22 / 29

#8. Fusian

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (77 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Address: 1200 Brown St. #125, Dayton, OH 45409

23 / 29

#7. Taqueria Mixteca

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (147 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin

– Address: 1609 E 3rd St, Dayton, OH 45403-1822

24 / 29

#6. Stoney’s Munchie Bar

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (23 reviews)

– Detailed ratings:

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Address: 1929 E 5th St, Dayton, OH 45403-2309

25 / 29

#5. Zombie Dogz

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (53 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Address: 1200 Brown St, Dayton, OH 45409-2749

26 / 29

#4. Ghostlight Coffee

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (67 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Coffee & Tea, Cafe

– Address: 1201 Wayne Ave, Dayton, OH 45410-1407

27 / 29

#3. Graeter’s Ice Cream

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (92 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert

– Address: 2412 Far Hills Ave Oakwood, Dayton, OH 45419-1501

28 / 29

#2. Slyder’s Tavern

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (104 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Address: 836 Watervliet Ave, Dayton, OH 45420-2714

29 / 29

#1. Joe’s Pizzeria

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (160 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza

– Address: 4313 Airway Rd, Dayton, OH 45431-1327

