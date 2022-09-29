Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What’s clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness. And when it comes to the most important meal of the day, few people are on the fence about their favorite go-to spots. Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants for breakfast in Dayton on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews.

Locals reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

1 / 25 Tripadvisor

#25. Bob Evans

– Rating: 3.0 / 5 (11 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: not available

– Type of cuisine: not available

– Price: not available

– Address: 1850 E Dorothy Ln, Dayton, OH 45429

– Read more on Tripadvisor

2 / 25 Tripadvisor

#24. Central Perc European Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (40 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Cafe, European

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2315 Far Hills Ave, Dayton, OH 45419-1513

– Read more on Tripadvisor

3 / 25 Tripadvisor

#23. Panera Bread

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (57 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 203050 Miller Ln, Dayton, OH 45414

– Read more on Tripadvisor

4 / 25 Tripadvisor

#22. Dunkin’ Donuts

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (17 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: not available

– Type of cuisine: Coffee & Tea, Fast Food

– Price: $

– Address: 7777 Springboro Pike, Dayton, OH 45449-3611

– Read more on Tripadvisor

5 / 25 Tripadvisor

#21. The Original Pancake House

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (102 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1516 Miamisburg Centerville Rd, Dayton, OH 45459-3804

– Read more on Tripadvisor

6 / 25 Tripadvisor

#20. Chick-fil-A

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (54 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Price: $

– Address: 3339 Benchwood Rd, Dayton, OH 45414

– Read more on Tripadvisor

7 / 25 Tripadvisor

#19. Cracker Barrel

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (62 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5770 Wilmington Pike, Dayton, OH 45459-7003

– Read more on Tripadvisor

8 / 25 Tripadvisor

#18. First Watch

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (23 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5245 Cornerstone North Blvd, Dayton, OH 45440-2270

– Read more on Tripadvisor

9 / 25 Tripadvisor

#17. Burkey Family Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (18 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: $$ – $$$

– Price: not available

– Address: 670 Shiloh Springs Rd, Dayton, OH 45415-3136

– Read more on Tripadvisor

10 / 25Tripadvisor

#16. View 162

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (65 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 33 E 5th St Crowne Plaza Dayton, Dayton, OH 45402-2485

– Read more on Tripadvisor

11 / 25 Tripadvisor

#15. Hasty Tasty Pancake House

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (78 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Price: $

– Address: 3509 Linden Ave, Dayton, OH 45410-3022

– Read more on Tripadvisor

12 / 25 Tripadvisor

#14. Debbie’s Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (25 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Price: $

– Address: 2620 Valley Pike, Dayton, OH 45404-2605

– Read more on Tripadvisor

13 / 25 Tripadvisor

#13. Ghostlight Coffee

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (67 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Coffee & Tea, Cafe

– Price: $

– Address: 1201 Wayne Ave, Dayton, OH 45410-1407

– Read more on Tripadvisor

14 / 25 Tripadvisor

#12. Scrambler Marie’s

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (61 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 9600 Springboro Pike, Dayton, OH

– Read more on Tripadvisor

15 / 25 Tripadvisor

#11. 416 Diner

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (27 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Price: $

– Address: 416 E 5th St, Dayton, OH 45402

– Read more on Tripadvisor

16 / 25 Tripadvisor

#10. The Brunch Club

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (60 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (2.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Price: $

– Address: 601 S Main St, Dayton, OH 45402-2707

– Read more on Tripadvisor

17 / 25 Tripadvisor

#9. Dorothy Lane Market

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (669 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Specialty Food Market, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 6177 Far Hills Ave, Dayton, OH 45459-1925

– Read more on Tripadvisor

18 / 25 Tripadvisor

#8. Table 33

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (55 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 130 W 2nd St, Dayton, OH 45402-1500

– Read more on Tripadvisor

19 / 25 Tripadvisor

#7. Tank’s Bar & Grill

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (158 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $

– Address: 2033 Wayne Ave, Dayton, OH 45410-2134

– Read more on Tripadvisor

20 / 25 Tripadvisor

#6. My Favorite Muffin

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (28 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Price: $

– Address: 175 E Alex Bell Rd, Dayton, OH 45459-2701

– Read more on Tripadvisor

21 / 25 Tripadvisor

#5. George’s Family Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (61 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5216 N Dixie Dr, Dayton, OH 45414-3914

– Read more on Tripadvisor

22 / 25 Tripadvisor

#4. Butter Cafe

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (165 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1106 Brown St, Dayton, OH 45409-2601

– Read more on Tripadvisor

23 / 25 Tripadvisor

#3. Lily’s Dayton

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (219 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 329 E 5th St, Dayton, OH 45402-2909

– Read more on Tripadvisor

24 / 25 Tripadvisor

#2. First Watch

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (125 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2824 Miamisburg Centerville Rd, Dayton, OH 45459-3748

– Read more on Tripadvisor

25 / 25 Tripadvisor

#1. Dewberry 1850

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (80 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1414 S Patterson Blvd, Dayton, OH 45409-2105

– Read more on Tripadvisor

