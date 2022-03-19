Cooking meat low and slow over an indirect heat source—the only real qualifications for barbecue—is a truly American tradition, going back to indigenous cultures and picked up by early Spanish colonizers who also gave it the name the cooking style goes by now: barbacoa. Today, barbecue is a wildly popular staple across the U.S., with many cities and regions boasting their own take (and all claiming to have the best). Because barbecue meat spends hours upon hours cooking, restaurants are a go-to source for many Americans who would rather not spend all day and all night tending to their flames. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Dayton on Tripadvisor.

You may also like: Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor

1 / 7Tripadvisor

#7. Company 7 BBQ

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (346 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1001 S Main St, Englewood, OH 45322-2818

– Read more on Tripadvisor

2 / 7Tripadvisor

#6. OinkADoodleMoo BBQ

– Rating: 2.5 / 5 (11 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (2.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (2.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 10 W 2nd St, Dayton, OH 45402-1791

– Read more on Tripadvisor

3 / 7Tripadvisor

#5. Smokey Bones

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (197 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 6744 Miller Lane, Dayton, OH 45414

– Read more on Tripadvisor

4 / 7Tripadvisor

#4. Old Hickory Bar B-Q

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (49 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 241 Woodman Drive, Dayton, OH 45431

– Read more on Tripadvisor

5 / 7Tripadvisor

#3. K D’s Kettering Bar-B-Q

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (37 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3911 Marshall Rd, Dayton, OH 45429-4923

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated Chinese restaurants in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor

6 / 7Tripadvisor

#2. Hickory Bar-b-que

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (140 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1082 Brown St, Dayton, OH 45409-2813

– Read more on Tripadvisor

7 / 7Tripadvisor

#1. Smokin’ Bar-B-Que

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (69 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $

– Address: 200 E 5th St Oregon District, Dayton, OH 45402-2406

– Read more on Tripadvisor