What’s clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.
Dayton features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Dayton on Tripadvisor.
No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Dayton.
#26. Bourbon Street Grill & Cafe
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (13 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: not available
– Type of cuisine: Asian
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1043 Brown St, Dayton, OH 45409-2812
#25. P.F. Chang’s
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (52 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 2626 Miami Centersburg Road Dayton Mall, Dayton, OH
#24. Sake Japanese Steakhouse
– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (75 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 2146 Miamisburg Centerville Rd, Dayton, OH 45459-3815
#23. China Garden Buffet
– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (36 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 112 Woodman Dr, Dayton, OH 45431-1423
#22. White Lotus
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (19 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
– Price: $
– Address: 327 E 3rd St, Dayton, OH 45402-2114
#21. Linh Bistro
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (12 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
– Price: $
– Address: 5532 Airway Rd, Dayton, OH 45431-1505
#20. China Dynasty
– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (29 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 9142 Dayton Lebanon Pike, Dayton, OH 45458
#19. Little Saigon
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (30 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1718 Woodman Dr, Dayton, OH 45420-3639
#18. Sushi Hana
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (19 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1501 Lyons Rd, Dayton, OH 45458-1881
#17. Tokyo Sushi & Grill
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (20 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 4431 Feedwire Rd, Dayton, OH 45440-3901
#16. Song’s Sushi
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (24 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 5515 Airway Rd, Dayton, OH 45431
#15. P.F. Chang’s
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (84 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 2626 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton, OH 45459
#14. Asia Gourmet
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (13 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 5518 Burkhardt Rd, Dayton, OH 45431-2148
#13. Xuan Vietnamese Thai Cuisine
– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (11 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
– Price: $
– Address: 4770 Airway Rd, Dayton, OH 45431-1335
#12. North China
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (55 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 6090 Far Hills Ave, Dayton, OH 45459-1924
#11. Fusian
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (76 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
– Price: $
– Address: 1200 Brown St. #125, Dayton, OH 45409
#10. CJ Chans
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (40 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Chinese, Japanese
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 536 Wilmington Ave, Dayton, OH 45420-1866
#9. Pho Mi Vietnamese Restaurant
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (40 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 8990 Kingsridge Dr, Dayton, OH 45458-1619
#8. BIBIBOP Asian Grill
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (26 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Asian, Fast Food
– Price: $
– Address: 1200 Brown St University of Dayton, Dayton, OH 45409-2749
#7. Thai Kitchen
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (40 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 8971 Kingsridge Drive, Dayton, OH 45458
#6. Shen’s Szechuan & Sushi
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (79 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Chinese, Sushi
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 7580 Poe Ave, Dayton, OH 45414-2550
#5. Ginger and Spice
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (51 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1105 Brown St, Dayton, OH 45409-2602
#4. China Cottage
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (72 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 6290 Far Hills Ave, Dayton, OH 45459-1927
#3. Akashi Sushi Bar
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (62 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 2020 Harshman Rd, Dayton, OH 45424-5024
#2. Linh’s Bistro
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (146 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 5532 Airway Rd, Dayton, OH 45431-1505
#1. Thai Nine
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (714 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 11 Brown St, Dayton, OH 45402-2826
