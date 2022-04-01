What’s clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Dayton features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Dayton on Tripadvisor.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Dayton.

You may also like: Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor

1 / 26 Tripadvisor

#26. Bourbon Street Grill & Cafe

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (13 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: not available

– Type of cuisine: Asian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1043 Brown St, Dayton, OH 45409-2812

– Read more on Tripadvisor

2 / 26 Tripadvisor

#25. P.F. Chang’s

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (52 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2626 Miami Centersburg Road Dayton Mall, Dayton, OH

– Read more on Tripadvisor

3 / 26 Tripadvisor

#24. Sake Japanese Steakhouse

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (75 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2146 Miamisburg Centerville Rd, Dayton, OH 45459-3815

– Read more on Tripadvisor

4 / 26 Tripadvisor

#23. China Garden Buffet

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (36 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 112 Woodman Dr, Dayton, OH 45431-1423

– Read more on Tripadvisor

5 / 26 Tripadvisor

#22. White Lotus

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (19 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

– Price: $

– Address: 327 E 3rd St, Dayton, OH 45402-2114

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated things to do in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor

6 / 26 Tripadvisor

#21. Linh Bistro

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (12 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

– Price: $

– Address: 5532 Airway Rd, Dayton, OH 45431-1505

– Read more on Tripadvisor

7 / 26 Tripadvisor

#20. China Dynasty

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (29 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 9142 Dayton Lebanon Pike, Dayton, OH 45458

– Read more on Tripadvisor

8 / 26 Tripadvisor

#19. Little Saigon

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (30 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1718 Woodman Dr, Dayton, OH 45420-3639

– Read more on Tripadvisor

9 / 26 Tripadvisor

#18. Sushi Hana

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (19 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1501 Lyons Rd, Dayton, OH 45458-1881

– Read more on Tripadvisor

10 / 26 Tripadvisor

#17. Tokyo Sushi & Grill

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (20 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4431 Feedwire Rd, Dayton, OH 45440-3901

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Dayton

11 / 26 Tripadvisor

#16. Song’s Sushi

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (24 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5515 Airway Rd, Dayton, OH 45431

– Read more on Tripadvisor

12 / 26 Tripadvisor

#15. P.F. Chang’s

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (84 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2626 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton, OH 45459

– Read more on Tripadvisor

13 / 26 Tripadvisor

#14. Asia Gourmet

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (13 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5518 Burkhardt Rd, Dayton, OH 45431-2148

– Read more on Tripadvisor

14 / 26 Tripadvisor

#13. Xuan Vietnamese Thai Cuisine

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (11 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

– Price: $

– Address: 4770 Airway Rd, Dayton, OH 45431-1335

– Read more on Tripadvisor

15 / 26 Tripadvisor

#12. North China

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (55 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 6090 Far Hills Ave, Dayton, OH 45459-1924

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated cheap eats in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor

16 / 26 Tripadvisor

#11. Fusian

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (76 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $

– Address: 1200 Brown St. #125, Dayton, OH 45409

– Read more on Tripadvisor

17 / 26 Tripadvisor

#10. CJ Chans

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (40 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Chinese, Japanese

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 536 Wilmington Ave, Dayton, OH 45420-1866

– Read more on Tripadvisor

18 / 26Tripadvisor

#9. Pho Mi Vietnamese Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (40 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 8990 Kingsridge Dr, Dayton, OH 45458-1619

– Read more on Tripadvisor

19 / 26 Tripadvisor

#8. BIBIBOP Asian Grill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (26 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Fast Food

– Price: $

– Address: 1200 Brown St University of Dayton, Dayton, OH 45409-2749

– Read more on Tripadvisor

20 / 26 Tripadvisor

#7. Thai Kitchen

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (40 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 8971 Kingsridge Drive, Dayton, OH 45458

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor

21 / 26 Tripadvisor

#6. Shen’s Szechuan & Sushi

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (79 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Chinese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 7580 Poe Ave, Dayton, OH 45414-2550

– Read more on Tripadvisor

22 / 26 Tripadvisor

#5. Ginger and Spice

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (51 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1105 Brown St, Dayton, OH 45409-2602

– Read more on Tripadvisor

23 / 26 Tripadvisor

#4. China Cottage

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (72 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 6290 Far Hills Ave, Dayton, OH 45459-1927

– Read more on Tripadvisor

24 / 26 Tripadvisor

#3. Akashi Sushi Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (62 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2020 Harshman Rd, Dayton, OH 45424-5024

– Read more on Tripadvisor

25 / 26 Tripadvisor

#2. Linh’s Bistro

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (146 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5532 Airway Rd, Dayton, OH 45431-1505

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor

26 / 26 Tripadvisor

#1. Thai Nine

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (714 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 11 Brown St, Dayton, OH 45402-2826

– Read more on Tripadvisor