Not everyone has what it takes to be a manager in today’s workplace, and those who do tend to be well compensated.

Workers today are split on how they want to interact with their jobs. Half of workers want to blend their work and their personal lives, while the other roughly 50% prefer to keep them separate, according to Gallup polling. The lion’s share want more flexibility in where they perform their work—at a time when businesses may have to buckle in for tougher economic conditions in the year ahead.

Whether overseeing a sales team or leading a commercial building project, these are the challenges that get management professionals out of bed in the morning.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-paying management jobs in Springfield, OH metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “management occupations” were included.

1 / 16 create jobs 51 // Shutterstock

#16. Legislators

Springfield, OH

– Annual mean salary: $53,760

– #112 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $57,110

– Employment: 44,590

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Yakima, WA ($139,690)

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($136,400)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($132,460)

2 / 16 Paolo Bona // Shutterstock

#15. Food service managers

Springfield, OH

– Annual mean salary: $55,140

– #361 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $63,970

– Employment: 210,680

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Trenton, NJ ($91,320)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($89,860)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($87,750)

3 / 16 Leszek Glasner // Shutterstock

#14. Property, real estate, and community association managers

Springfield, OH

– Annual mean salary: $58,430

– #242 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,030

– Employment: 234,680

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($109,540)

— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($106,420)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($103,610)

4 / 16 Dmytro Zinkevych // Shutterstock

#13. Social and community service managers

Springfield, OH

– Annual mean salary: $69,350

– #230 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $76,790

– Employment: 156,400

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($100,530)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($98,240)

— Charlottesville, VA ($98,200)

5 / 16 creativemarc // Shutterstock

#12. Administrative services managers

Springfield, OH

– Annual mean salary: $88,250

– #346 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $113,030

– Employment: 224,620

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,360)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($142,650)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($141,950)

6 / 16 David Bibo // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Education administrators, kindergarten through secondary

Springfield, OH

– Annual mean salary: $90,670

– #248 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120

National

– Annual mean salary: $102,650

– Employment: 274,710

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($144,880)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($143,450)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($142,330)

7 / 16 Pixabay

#10. General and operations managers

Springfield, OH

– Annual mean salary: $92,930

– #341 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 710

National

– Annual mean salary: $115,250

– Employment: 2,984,920

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($165,340)

— Trenton, NJ ($165,030)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($159,210)

8 / 16 Kelly Ogden // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

Springfield, OH

– Annual mean salary: $93,380

– #238 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $105,580

– Employment: 144,640

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($159,890)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,170)

— Trenton, NJ ($144,620)

9 / 16 Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#8. Medical and health services managers

Springfield, OH

– Annual mean salary: $96,340

– #403 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $119,840

– Employment: 436,770

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($162,110)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($157,340)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($156,370)

10 / 16 Sunshine Seeds // Shutterstock

#7. Industrial production managers

Springfield, OH

– Annual mean salary: $96,880

– #430 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $117,780

– Employment: 192,270

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($155,640)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($153,860)

— Fort Collins, CO ($153,470)

11 / 16 USACE NY // Flickr

#6. Construction managers

Springfield, OH

– Annual mean salary: $106,890

– #99 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $108,210

– Employment: 284,750

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Anchorage, AK ($160,710)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,050)

— Napa, CA ($145,430)

12 / 16 Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#5. Human resources managers

Springfield, OH

– Annual mean salary: $118,480

– #157 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $136,590

– Employment: 166,530

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($190,020)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($186,930)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($175,410)

13 / 16 Almonroth // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Computer and information systems managers

Springfield, OH

– Annual mean salary: $126,160

– #268 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $162,930

– Employment: 485,190

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,030)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($211,470)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($202,800)

14 / 16 Canva

#3. Financial managers

Springfield, OH

– Annual mean salary: $128,220

– #216 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 160

National

– Annual mean salary: $153,460

– Employment: 681,070

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($209,100)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($201,330)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,900)

15 / 16 Canva

#2. Sales managers

Springfield, OH

– Annual mean salary: $137,580

– #66 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $142,390

– Employment: 453,800

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($198,960)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($196,910)

— Boulder, CO ($182,820)

16 / 16 TopRank Online Marketing // Flickr

#1. Marketing managers

Springfield, OH

– Annual mean salary: $143,200

– #71 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $153,440

– Employment: 278,690

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($210,280)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($198,870)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($191,310)