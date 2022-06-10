While college and university tuition costs may be skyrocketing, many still believe a bachelor’s degree is essential to landing a high-paying job in the United States. Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying jobs that typically require a bachelors in Springfield, OH using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage.

Whether highly technical, scientific, or based in finance or the arts, all the jobs require keeping up to date with the latest developments in culture, commerce, or tech.

Keep reading to discover the highest-paying jobs that require a bachelor degree in Springfield, OH.

#41. Substitute teachers, short-term

Springfield, OH

– Annual mean salary: $33,170

– #199 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100

National

– Annual mean salary: $38,410

– Employment: 374,620

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Prescott, AZ ($64,310)

— Appleton, WI ($63,310)

— Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL ($58,770)

#40. Child, family, and school social workers

Springfield, OH

– Annual mean salary: $47,900

– #268 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $54,880

– Employment: 340,050

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($76,500)

— Trenton, NJ ($75,250)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($73,840)

#39. Librarians and media collections specialists

Springfield, OH

– Annual mean salary: $50,340

– #370 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $64,180

– Employment: 127,790

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($94,230)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($89,990)

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($89,220)

#38. Substance abuse, behavioral disorder, and mental health counselors

Springfield, OH

– Annual mean salary: $51,060

– #223 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $53,490

– Employment: 310,880

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($74,560)

— Carson City, NV ($73,200)

— Reno, NV ($71,690)

#37. Training and development specialists

Springfield, OH

– Annual mean salary: $53,360

– #413 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100

National

– Annual mean salary: $67,620

– Employment: 336,030

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Dothan, AL ($111,580)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,720)

— Decatur, AL ($94,650)

#36. Legislators

Springfield, OH

– Annual mean salary: $53,760

– #112 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $57,110

– Employment: 44,590

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Yakima, WA ($139,690)

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($136,400)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($132,460)

#35. Coaches and scouts

Springfield, OH

– Annual mean salary: $56,220

– #71 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $50,550

– Employment: 193,740

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Morgantown, WV ($100,120)

— Lubbock, TX ($90,140)

— Auburn-Opelika, AL ($88,490)

#34. Human resources specialists

Springfield, OH

– Annual mean salary: $56,530

– #412 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 220

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,720

– Employment: 740,830

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,590)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($95,460)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($91,400)

#33. Public relations specialists

Springfield, OH

– Annual mean salary: $62,060

– #191 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,250

– Employment: 242,710

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($107,920)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($102,720)

— Midland, MI ($90,820)

#32. Cost estimators

Springfield, OH

– Annual mean salary: $62,810

– #357 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,740

– Employment: 208,950

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($104,660)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($99,450)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($98,550)

#31. Middle school teachers, except special and career/technical education

Springfield, OH

– Annual mean salary: $64,800

– #136 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 240

National

– Annual mean salary: $66,880

– Employment: 592,000

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bakersfield, CA ($109,060)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($107,280)

— Yuba City, CA ($94,480)

#30. Market research analysts and marketing specialists

Springfield, OH

– Annual mean salary: $67,300

– #128 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 150

National

– Annual mean salary: $76,080

– Employment: 727,540

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($119,180)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($108,370)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($99,510)

#29. Occupational health and safety specialists

Springfield, OH

– Annual mean salary: $68,210

– #350 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $78,740

– Employment: 106,340

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($111,950)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($108,240)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($108,020)

#28. Registered nurses

Springfield, OH

– Annual mean salary: $68,650

– #331 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 940

National

– Annual mean salary: $82,750

– Employment: 3,047,530

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($155,230)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($151,640)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($146,360)

#27. Career/technical education teachers, secondary school

Springfield, OH

– Annual mean salary: $68,970

– #86 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $68,960

– Employment: 84,360

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($122,160)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,490)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($115,060)

#26. Secondary school teachers, except special and career/technical education

Springfield, OH

– Annual mean salary: $69,000

– #117 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 840

National

– Annual mean salary: $69,530

– Employment: 1,020,240

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($104,010)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($101,980)

— Bakersfield, CA ($97,490)

#25. Social and community service managers

Springfield, OH

– Annual mean salary: $69,350

– #230 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $76,790

– Employment: 156,400

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($100,530)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($98,240)

— Charlottesville, VA ($98,200)

#24. Special education teachers, secondary school

Springfield, OH

– Annual mean salary: $69,540

– #86 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,100

– Employment: 145,690

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($110,320)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($106,590)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($103,540)

#23. Elementary school teachers, except special education

Springfield, OH

– Annual mean salary: $69,860

– #99 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 520

National

– Annual mean salary: $67,080

– Employment: 1,329,280

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($92,860)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($91,430)

— Salinas, CA ($91,280)

#22. Mechanical engineers

Springfield, OH

– Annual mean salary: $70,270

– #449 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $97,000

– Employment: 278,240

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($137,540)

— Baton Rouge, LA ($128,790)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,030)

#20 (tie). Compliance officers

Springfield, OH

– Annual mean salary: $72,280

– #143 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $75,810

– Employment: 334,340

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($103,650)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($99,460)

— California-Lexington Park, MD ($96,030)

#20 (tie). Logisticians

Springfield, OH

– Annual mean salary: $72,280

– #195 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $79,230

– Employment: 189,320

– Metros with highest average pay:

— California-Lexington Park, MD ($115,100)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($111,740)

— Kokomo, IN ($101,310)

#19. Loan officers

Springfield, OH

– Annual mean salary: $73,110

– #266 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $80,570

– Employment: 340,170

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($111,830)

— Bend-Redmond, OR ($106,290)

— Wilmington, NC ($104,930)

#18. Securities, commodities, and financial services sales agents

Springfield, OH

– Annual mean salary: $75,710

– #111 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $93,260

– Employment: 426,870

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($154,880)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($141,290)

— Memphis, TN-MS-AR ($121,180)

#17. Accountants and auditors

Springfield, OH

– Annual mean salary: $76,110

– #155 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 290

National

– Annual mean salary: $83,980

– Employment: 1,318,550

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,830)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($109,330)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($107,540)

#16. Industrial engineers

Springfield, OH

– Annual mean salary: $77,840

– #423 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $95,200

– Employment: 293,950

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Anchorage, AK ($142,770)

— Midland, TX ($129,440)

— Billings, MT ($126,170)

#15. Civil engineers

Springfield, OH

– Annual mean salary: $78,750

– #420 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $95,490

– Employment: 304,310

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($119,720)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,550)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($115,120)

#14. Personal financial advisors

Springfield, OH

– Annual mean salary: $79,360

– #394 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $119,960

– Employment: 263,030

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Barnstable Town, MA ($172,780)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($161,010)

— East Stroudsburg, PA ($158,790)

#13. Computer systems analysts

Springfield, OH

– Annual mean salary: $79,410

– #367 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $102,210

– Employment: 505,150

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,290)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($131,650)

— Huntsville, AL ($118,690)

#12. Network and computer systems administrators

Springfield, OH

– Annual mean salary: $80,000

– #215 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $91,250

– Employment: 316,760

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($135,440)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,370)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($110,930)

#11. Management analysts

Springfield, OH

– Annual mean salary: $83,990

– #300 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $100,530

– Employment: 768,450

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Dothan, AL ($135,020)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($127,320)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($125,250)

#10. General and operations managers

Springfield, OH

– Annual mean salary: $92,930

– #341 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 710

National

– Annual mean salary: $115,250

– Employment: 2,984,920

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($165,340)

— Trenton, NJ ($165,030)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($159,210)

#9. Software developers

Springfield, OH

– Annual mean salary: $94,150

– #304 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100

National

– Annual mean salary: $120,990

– Employment: 1,364,180

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($167,420)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($158,320)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($148,220)

#8. Medical and health services managers

Springfield, OH

– Annual mean salary: $96,340

– #403 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $119,840

– Employment: 436,770

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($162,110)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($157,340)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($156,370)

#7. Industrial production managers

Springfield, OH

– Annual mean salary: $96,880

– #430 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $117,780

– Employment: 192,270

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($155,640)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($153,860)

— Fort Collins, CO ($153,470)

#6. Construction managers

Springfield, OH

– Annual mean salary: $106,890

– #99 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $108,210

– Employment: 284,750

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Anchorage, AK ($160,710)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,050)

— Napa, CA ($145,430)

#5. Human resources managers

Springfield, OH

– Annual mean salary: $118,480

– #157 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $136,590

– Employment: 166,530

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($190,020)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($186,930)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($175,410)

#4. Computer and information systems managers

Springfield, OH

– Annual mean salary: $126,160

– #268 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $162,930

– Employment: 485,190

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,030)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($211,470)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($202,800)

#3. Financial managers

Springfield, OH

– Annual mean salary: $128,220

– #216 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 160

National

– Annual mean salary: $153,460

– Employment: 681,070

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($209,100)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($201,330)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,900)

#2. Sales managers

Springfield, OH

– Annual mean salary: $137,580

– #66 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $142,390

– Employment: 453,800

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($198,960)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($196,910)

— Boulder, CO ($182,820)

#1. Marketing managers

Springfield, OH

– Annual mean salary: $143,200

– #71 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $153,440

– Employment: 278,690

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($210,280)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($198,870)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($191,310)