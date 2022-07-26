(City Plaza, Photo courtesy of the City of Springfield)

The average college graduate in 2020 earned $1,305 a week, while the average high school graduate takes home just $781, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Of course, college isn’t for everyone. There are many reasons high-school graduates may choose to not continue on to college, not the least of which being cost. Average tuition costs continue to rise each year, the exception being the 2020-2021 school year, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Average tuition at a public, in-state university coming in at $9,687; tuition for out-of-state students at public schools, and for everyone at private universities, is significantly higher at $21,874 and $35,087, respectively.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying jobs for high school graduates in Springfield, OH using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage.

Keep reading to see which jobs in your city pay the most for high school graduates.

#50. Social and human service assistants

Springfield, OH

– Annual mean salary: $37,040

– #252 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $38,230

– Employment: 399,920

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($56,140)

— North Valley-Northern Mountains Region of California nonmetropolitan area ($55,360)

— Danbury, CT ($54,870)

#49. Customer service representatives

Springfield, OH

– Annual mean salary: $37,330

– #201 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,060

National

– Annual mean salary: $38,510

– Employment: 2,833,250

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($52,630)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($50,510)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($47,490)

#48. Office clerks, general

Springfield, OH

– Annual mean salary: $37,450

– #219 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 740

National

– Annual mean salary: $37,770

– Employment: 2,788,090

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($49,980)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($49,740)

— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($48,850)

#47. Plating machine setters, operators, and tenders, metal and plastic

Springfield, OH

– Annual mean salary: $37,630

– #57 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $36,950

– Employment: 38,470

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Weirton-Steubenville, WV-OH ($57,520)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($56,150)

— Reading, PA ($53,660)

#46. Billing and posting clerks

Springfield, OH

– Annual mean salary: $38,780

– #277 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 200

National

– Annual mean salary: $41,610

– Employment: 445,160

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($55,850)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($55,130)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($54,960)

#45. Computer numerically controlled tool operators

Springfield, OH

– Annual mean salary: $39,380

– #311 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $44,300

– Employment: 149,120

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($70,030)

— Waco, TX ($63,080)

— Springfield, MA-CT ($57,930)

#44. Multiple machine tool setters, operators, and tenders, metal and plastic

Springfield, OH

– Annual mean salary: $39,660

– #105 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $39,800

– Employment: 134,660

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Mankato-North Mankato, MN ($54,510)

— Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin, SC ($52,470)

— Lafayette, LA ($52,280)

#43. Light truck drivers

Springfield, OH

– Annual mean salary: $40,630

– #235 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 360

National

– Annual mean salary: $41,050

– Employment: 929,470

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($51,860)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($51,560)

— Waterbury, CT ($50,100)

#42. Dispatchers, except police, fire, and ambulance

Springfield, OH

– Annual mean salary: $40,840

– #348 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $44,860

– Employment: 188,450

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Alaska nonmetropolitan area ($64,510)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($64,140)

— Decatur, IL ($60,740)

#41. Welders, cutters, solderers, and brazers

Springfield, OH

– Annual mean salary: $40,860

– #464 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 190

National

– Annual mean salary: $46,690

– Employment: 397,550

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($72,500)

— Anchorage, AK ($71,840)

— West North Dakota nonmetropolitan area ($71,250)

#40. Court, municipal, and license clerks

Springfield, OH

– Annual mean salary: $41,440

– #209 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $43,490

– Employment: 156,100

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($66,520)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($62,040)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($60,730)

#39. Inspectors, testers, sorters, samplers, and weighers

Springfield, OH

– Annual mean salary: $41,780

– #318 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 210

National

– Annual mean salary: $44,580

– Employment: 549,200

– Metros with highest average pay:

— West North Dakota nonmetropolitan area ($88,150)

— Alaska nonmetropolitan area ($80,420)

— Odessa, TX ($70,950)

#38. Coating, painting, and spraying machine setters, operators, and tenders

Springfield, OH

– Annual mean salary: $42,220

– #201 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $42,140

– Employment: 137,510

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Midland, MI ($60,190)

— Alaska nonmetropolitan area ($58,940)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($58,790)

#37. Eligibility interviewers, government programs

Springfield, OH

– Annual mean salary: $42,360

– #235 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $47,990

– Employment: 138,820

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($75,570)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($67,900)

— New Haven, CT ($63,790)

#36. Structural metal fabricators and fitters

Springfield, OH

– Annual mean salary: $42,540

– #150 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $44,750

– Employment: 69,550

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($59,130)

— Anchorage, AK ($57,900)

— Longview, WA ($57,410)

#35. Insurance claims and policy processing clerks

Springfield, OH

– Annual mean salary: $42,680

– #169 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 170

National

– Annual mean salary: $45,070

– Employment: 240,740

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($60,830)

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($59,120)

— Portsmouth, NH-ME ($58,380)

#34. Engine and other machine assemblers

Springfield, OH

– Annual mean salary: $42,770

– #31 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 410

National

– Annual mean salary: $47,190

– Employment: 41,510

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Winston-Salem, NC ($65,340)

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($61,320)

— Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA ($56,340)

#33. Machinists

Springfield, OH

– Annual mean salary: $42,840

– #404 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 260

National

– Annual mean salary: $47,800

– Employment: 360,340

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Alaska nonmetropolitan area ($76,230)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($71,070)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($69,300)

#32. First-line supervisors of retail sales workers

Springfield, OH

– Annual mean salary: $42,860

– #330 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 400

National

– Annual mean salary: $47,300

– Employment: 1,063,110

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($57,830)

— Boulder, CO ($56,520)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($55,930)

#31. Maintenance and repair workers, general

Springfield, OH

– Annual mean salary: $42,980

– #228 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 520

National

– Annual mean salary: $43,790

– Employment: 1,357,630

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($60,230)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($59,870)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($56,650)

#30. First-line supervisors of housekeeping and janitorial workers

Springfield, OH

– Annual mean salary: $43,000

– #205 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $45,500

– Employment: 141,260

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($60,770)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($60,250)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($59,160)

#29. Highway maintenance workers

Springfield, OH

– Annual mean salary: $43,160

– #210 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $43,200

– Employment: 149,890

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($70,690)

— Alaska nonmetropolitan area ($67,370)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($67,340)

#28. Loan interviewers and clerks

Springfield, OH

– Annual mean salary: $44,960

– #122 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $42,780

– Employment: 204,100

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salinas, CA ($59,060)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($58,140)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($56,710)

#27. Payroll and timekeeping clerks

Springfield, OH

– Annual mean salary: $44,970

– #249 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $48,290

– Employment: 133,870

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($66,600)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($66,240)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($60,930)

#26. Carpenters

Springfield, OH

– Annual mean salary: $46,360

– #271 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $54,200

– Employment: 699,300

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($81,730)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($78,680)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($78,280)

#25. Public safety telecommunicators

Springfield, OH

– Annual mean salary: $46,580

– #139 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $45,800

– Employment: 93,290

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($97,380)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,790)

— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($76,950)

#24. Automotive body and related repairers

Springfield, OH

– Annual mean salary: $47,050

– #259 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $49,430

– Employment: 137,120

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Ann Arbor, MI ($71,350)

— Ames, IA ($68,340)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($68,060)

#23. Production, planning, and expediting clerks

Springfield, OH

– Annual mean salary: $47,610

– #350 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 160

National

– Annual mean salary: $52,000

– Employment: 362,090

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Idaho Falls, ID ($74,970)

— Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($71,160)

— West North Dakota nonmetropolitan area ($67,770)

#22. Bus and truck mechanics and diesel engine specialists

Springfield, OH

– Annual mean salary: $48,790

– #274 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130

National

– Annual mean salary: $52,090

– Employment: 253,010

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($75,900)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($73,400)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($70,480)

#21. Water and wastewater treatment plant and system operators

Springfield, OH

– Annual mean salary: $50,950

– #208 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $51,890

– Employment: 119,380

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($93,980)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($92,370)

— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($87,990)

#20. First-line supervisors of landscaping, lawn service, and groundskeeping workers

Springfield, OH

– Annual mean salary: $51,270

– #189 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $54,040

– Employment: 103,730

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Madera, CA ($76,040)

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($74,800)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($73,360)

#19. Operating engineers and other construction equipment operators

Springfield, OH

– Annual mean salary: $51,480

– #252 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $55,280

– Employment: 402,870

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,910)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($91,860)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($91,120)

#18. Industrial machinery mechanics

Springfield, OH

– Annual mean salary: $53,040

– #393 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 210

National

– Annual mean salary: $57,350

– Employment: 385,980

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($85,900)

— Lake Charles, LA ($85,360)

— Anchorage, AK ($82,890)

#17. Postal service mail carriers

Springfield, OH

– Annual mean salary: $53,750

– #242 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 150

National

– Annual mean salary: $53,180

– Employment: 333,570

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Modesto, CA ($57,160)

— Bismarck, ND ($57,090)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($56,820)

#16. Plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters

Springfield, OH

– Annual mean salary: $54,160

– #264 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,100

– Employment: 417,440

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,580)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($89,500)

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($89,190)

#15. Food service managers

Springfield, OH

– Annual mean salary: $55,140

– #361 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,000

– Employment: 197,010

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Trenton, NJ ($91,320)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($89,860)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($87,750)

#14. Executive secretaries and executive administrative assistants

Springfield, OH

– Annual mean salary: $55,600

– #304 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $65,230

– Employment: 503,390

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,590)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($87,760)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($87,420)

#12 (tie). Electricians

Springfield, OH

– Annual mean salary: $55,850

– #274 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,550

– Employment: 656,510

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($93,900)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($91,090)

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($86,600)

#12 (tie). Mobile heavy equipment mechanics, except engines

Springfield, OH

– Annual mean salary: $55,850

– #166 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $57,000

– Employment: 147,680

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($86,740)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($82,520)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($79,470)

#11. First-line supervisors of office and administrative support workers

Springfield, OH

– Annual mean salary: $57,420

– #249 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 460

National

– Annual mean salary: $62,010

– Employment: 1,427,260

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($82,050)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($79,520)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($78,430)

#10. Property, real estate, and community association managers

Springfield, OH

– Annual mean salary: $58,430

– #242 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,210

– Employment: 219,800

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($109,540)

— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($106,420)

— Piedmont North Carolina nonmetropolitan area ($105,220)

#9. Sales representatives of services, except advertising, insurance, financial services, and travel

Springfield, OH

– Annual mean salary: $58,840

– #331 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 190

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,490

– Employment: 977,070

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($103,810)

— Boulder, CO ($101,630)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($97,360)

#8. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers

Springfield, OH

– Annual mean salary: $61,500

– #387 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 330

National

– Annual mean salary: $66,800

– Employment: 599,900

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Baton Rouge, LA ($98,170)

— Lake Charles, LA ($97,910)

— West North Dakota nonmetropolitan area ($96,900)

#7. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers

Springfield, OH

– Annual mean salary: $65,260

– #395 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 160

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,100

– Employment: 475,000

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($93,830)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($93,030)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,870)

#6. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers

Springfield, OH

– Annual mean salary: $65,560

– #335 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $72,990

– Employment: 614,080

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,020)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,820)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($101,210)

#5. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products

Springfield, OH

– Annual mean salary: $68,790

– #192 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 410

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,500

– Employment: 1,278,670

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,280)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($92,660)

— Napa, CA ($92,620)

#4. Insurance sales agents

Springfield, OH

– Annual mean salary: $70,250

– #102 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100

National

– Annual mean salary: $69,100

– Employment: 409,950

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($104,230)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,470)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($95,620)

#3. First-line supervisors of police and detectives

Springfield, OH

– Annual mean salary: $74,960

– #315 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $97,180

– Employment: 122,310

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($182,700)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($170,740)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($164,600)

#2. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers

Springfield, OH

– Annual mean salary: $84,550

– #166 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $90,120

– Employment: 240,290

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Portland-South Portland, ME ($129,860)

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($121,360)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($121,250)

#1. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

Springfield, OH

– Annual mean salary: $93,380

– #238 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $105,100

– Employment: 132,210

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($159,890)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,170)

— Trenton, NJ ($144,620)

