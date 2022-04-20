Stacker collected information on the highest-paying jobs in Dayton, OH, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2021.

In Dayton, the annual mean wage is $54,960 or 5.7% lower than national mean of $58,260, while the highest-paying occupation makes $345,190. Read on to see which jobs make the list.

You may also like: Where people in Dayton are moving to most

1 / 50Kelly Ogden // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $98,830

– #147 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 280

National

– Annual mean salary: $105,580

– Employment: 144,640

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($159,890)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,170)

— Trenton, NJ ($144,620)

2 / 50Roman Samborskyi // Shutterstock

#49. Software developers

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $99,020

– #191 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,930

National

– Annual mean salary: $120,990

– Employment: 1,364,180

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($167,420)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($158,320)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($148,220)

3 / 50Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#48. Fundraising managers

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $99,570

– #72 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $119,400

– Employment: 23,190

– Entry level education requirements: nan

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($175,610)

— Syracuse, NY ($155,700)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($153,980)

4 / 50EU2017EE // Flickr

#47. Information security analysts

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $99,980

– #88 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 480

National

– Annual mean salary: $113,270

– Employment: 157,220

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($150,820)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($149,250)

— Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($135,080)

5 / 50rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

#46. Art directors

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $100,890

– #30 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $115,430

– Employment: 42,080

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($163,790)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($157,310)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($146,040)

You may also like: Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor

6 / 50IBM Research // Flickr

#45. Computer network architects

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $103,640

– #144 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 290

National

– Annual mean salary: $120,650

– Employment: 168,830

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,600)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($152,900)

— Rapid City, SD ($145,810)

7 / 50Rappaport Center // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Lawyers

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $103,650

– #285 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 950

National

– Annual mean salary: $148,030

– Employment: 681,010

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($231,200)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($191,460)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($186,610)

8 / 50Financial Times // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Personal financial advisors

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $103,900

– #185 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 460

National

– Annual mean salary: $119,960

– Employment: 263,030

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Barnstable Town, MA ($172,780)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($161,010)

— East Stroudsburg, PA ($158,790)

9 / 50SeventyFour // Shutterstock

#42. Computer hardware engineers

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $104,490

– #70 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 150

National

– Annual mean salary: $136,230

– Employment: 73,750

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($185,210)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($183,320)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($161,580)

10 / 50USACE NY // Flickr

#41. Construction managers

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $105,330

– #99 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 400

National

– Annual mean salary: $108,210

– Employment: 284,750

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Anchorage, AK ($160,710)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,050)

— Napa, CA ($145,430)

You may also like: Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor

11 / 50Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#40. Database architects

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $106,180

– #76 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $121,840

– Employment: 50,440

– Entry level education requirements: nan

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($187,070)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($161,830)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($156,530)

12 / 50Pixabay

#39. General and operations managers

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $107,070

– #148 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 5,920

National

– Annual mean salary: $115,250

– Employment: 2,984,920

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($165,340)

— Trenton, NJ ($165,030)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($159,210)

13 / 50NTNU // Flickr

#38. Natural sciences managers

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $107,360

– #125 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $156,110

– Employment: 74,760

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($222,360)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($219,240)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($216,750)

14 / 50Canva

#37. Health specialties teachers, postsecondary

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $107,710

– #74 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 350

National

– Annual mean salary: $133,310

– Employment: 191,830

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($226,440)

— Jackson, MS ($202,690)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($183,250)

15 / 50TaLaNoVa // Shutterstock

#36. Sales engineers

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $108,930

– #59 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120

National

– Annual mean salary: $118,630

– Employment: 59,550

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salisbury, MD-DE ($169,330)

— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($158,740)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($158,320)

You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Dayton

16 / 50Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#35. Nurse practitioners

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $110,070

– #232 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 740

National

– Annual mean salary: $118,040

– Employment: 234,690

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($197,870)

— Napa, CA ($184,700)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($180,380)

17 / 50Canva

#34. Health and safety engineers, except mining safety engineers and inspectors

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $110,230

– #26 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $99,700

– Employment: 22,870

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($127,700)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($123,690)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($122,770)

18 / 50Sunshine Seeds // Shutterstock

#33. Industrial production managers

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $110,690

– #187 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 720

National

– Annual mean salary: $117,780

– Employment: 192,270

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($155,640)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($153,860)

— Fort Collins, CO ($153,470)

19 / 50rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

#32. Training and development managers

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $111,040

– #72 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $128,800

– Employment: 35,830

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($180,360)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($176,270)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($166,410)

20 / 50GaudiLab // Shutterstock

#31. Engineering teachers, postsecondary

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $111,190

– #33 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100

National

– Annual mean salary: $115,590

– Employment: 35,440

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Ann Arbor, MI ($157,030)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($154,130)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($153,050)

You may also like: Highest paying jobs in Dayton for high school graduates

21 / 50fizkes // Shutterstock

#30. Clinical and counseling psychologists

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $111,610

– #34 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $99,640

– Employment: 58,100

– Entry level education requirements: nan

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($136,630)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($134,200)

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($133,060)

22 / 50Ohiodominican // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Physician assistants

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $112,250

– #201 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 310

National

– Annual mean salary: $119,460

– Employment: 132,940

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Portsmouth, NH-ME ($167,240)

— Panama City, FL ($165,000)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($164,150)

23 / 50Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#28. Medical and health services managers

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $112,280

– #166 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,440

National

– Annual mean salary: $119,840

– Employment: 436,770

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($162,110)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($157,340)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($156,370)

24 / 50BDUK fibre // flickr

#27. Electronics engineers, except computer

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $112,420

– #46 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,120

National

– Annual mean salary: $115,490

– Employment: 107,170

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($152,060)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($138,480)

— Idaho Falls, ID ($136,310)

25 / 50IBM Research // Flickr

#26. Aerospace engineers

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $113,120

– #35 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,040

National

– Annual mean salary: $122,970

– Employment: 56,640

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA ($166,060)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($149,490)

— Boulder, CO ($148,990)

You may also like: Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor

26 / 50Bradley Evans // U.S. Navy

#25. Chemical engineers

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $113,130

– #35 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $121,840

– Employment: 24,180

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($173,640)

— Anchorage, AK ($159,010)

— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($152,820)

27 / 50Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

#24. Computer and information research scientists

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $113,510

– #45 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130

National

– Annual mean salary: $142,650

– Employment: 30,840

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($209,890)

— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($202,020)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($183,750)

28 / 50Canva

#23. Materials engineers

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $116,130

– #8 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 300

National

– Annual mean salary: $101,950

– Employment: 21,530

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boulder, CO ($135,680)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($134,720)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($129,400)

29 / 50Canva

#22. Fire inspectors and investigators

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $116,740

– #1 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $69,680

– Employment: 14,600

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Dayton, OH ($116,740)

— Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($112,040)

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($107,220)

30 / 50Canva

#21. Podiatrists

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $118,760

– #45 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $158,380

– Employment: 8,840

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($231,930)

— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($219,920)

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($205,040)

You may also like: Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor

31 / 50rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

#20. Purchasing managers

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $120,020

– #107 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 190

National

– Annual mean salary: $134,590

– Employment: 69,310

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Trenton, NJ ($181,030)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,010)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($174,760)

32 / 50Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#19. Human resources managers

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $121,220

– #127 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 240

National

– Annual mean salary: $136,590

– Employment: 166,530

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($190,020)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($186,930)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($175,410)

33 / 50Grace Nichols // U.S. Air Force

#18. Pharmacists

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $121,240

– #214 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 900

National

– Annual mean salary: $125,690

– Employment: 312,550

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($168,640)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($163,840)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($158,420)

34 / 50Pressmaster // Shutterstock

#17. Public relations managers

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $124,120

– #60 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $138,000

– Employment: 59,850

– Entry level education requirements: nan

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($183,410)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($182,890)

— Boulder, CO ($174,250)

35 / 50indukas // Shutterstock

#16. Physicists

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $124,610

– #36 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 190

National

– Annual mean salary: $151,580

– Employment: 20,020

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD ($199,830)

— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($195,300)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($188,250)

You may also like: Highest paying jobs that require a 2 year degree in Dayton

36 / 50Canva

#15. Financial managers

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $131,310

– #171 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,170

National

– Annual mean salary: $153,460

– Employment: 681,070

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($209,100)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($201,330)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,900)

37 / 50Canva

#14. Sales managers

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $132,800

– #97 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 760

National

– Annual mean salary: $142,390

– Employment: 453,800

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($198,960)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($196,910)

— Boulder, CO ($182,820)

38 / 50TopRank Online Marketing // Flickr

#13. Marketing managers

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $136,520

– #98 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 290

National

– Annual mean salary: $153,440

– Employment: 278,690

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($210,280)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($198,870)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($191,310)

39 / 50Pixabay

#12. Architectural and engineering managers

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $138,450

– #181 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 530

National

– Annual mean salary: $158,970

– Employment: 187,100

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,000)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($206,050)

— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($198,430)

40 / 50Almonroth // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Computer and information systems managers

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $140,500

– #112 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,020

National

– Annual mean salary: $162,930

– Employment: 485,190

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,030)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($211,470)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($202,800)

You may also like: Highest-rated breweries in Ohio

41 / 50Kzenon // Shutterstock

#10. Optometrists

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $150,600

– #11 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100

National

– Annual mean salary: $125,440

– Employment: 38,720

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Wilmington, NC ($198,370)

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($172,190)

— Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($169,140)

42 / 50Canva

#9. Nurse anesthetists

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $188,600

– #62 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 260

National

– Annual mean salary: $202,470

– Employment: 43,950

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Springfield, IL ($298,890)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($283,550)

— Ann Arbor, MI ($276,810)

43 / 50Canva

#8. Airline pilots, copilots, and flight engineers

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $193,780

– #17 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 150

National

– Annual mean salary: $198,190

– Employment: 81,310

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($255,250)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($243,380)

— Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL ($242,540)

44 / 50Canva

#7. Family medicine physicians

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $209,680

– #202 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 320

National

– Annual mean salary: $235,930

– Employment: 102,930

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Coeur d’Alene, ID ($336,820)

— Fond du Lac, WI ($336,140)

— Gainesville, GA ($330,930)

45 / 50Canva

#6. Dentists, general

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $217,250

– #12 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 190

National

– Annual mean salary: $167,160

– Employment: 108,680

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Manchester, NH ($276,510)

— Salinas, CA ($234,410)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($229,800)

You may also like: Richest billionaires in Ohio

46 / 50Maurizio Pesce // flickr

#5. Chief executives

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $217,800

– #105 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 250

National

– Annual mean salary: $213,020

– Employment: 200,480

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($313,440)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($298,960)

— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($296,480)

47 / 50Canva

#4. Pediatricians, general

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $218,500

– #32 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $198,420

– Employment: 33,620

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Austin-Round Rock, TX ($298,760)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($298,320)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($291,940)

48 / 50Canva

#3. Obstetricians and gynecologists

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $226,400

– #43 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $296,210

– Employment: 21,570

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($377,980)

— Austin-Round Rock, TX ($375,200)

— Modesto, CA ($362,780)

49 / 50Djols // Shutterstock

#2. Emergency medicine physicians

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $323,630

– #14 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130

National

– Annual mean salary: $310,640

– Employment: 36,180

– Entry level education requirements: nan

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD ($368,310)

— Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL ($357,650)

— Richmond, VA ($357,130)

50 / 50Canva

#1. Anesthesiologists

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $345,190

– #10 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 150

National

– Annual mean salary: $331,190

– Employment: 31,130

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Billings, MT ($367,320)

— Tallahassee, FL ($363,190)

— Fort Wayne, IN ($358,430)

You may also like: Highest-paying jobs in Dayton that don’t require a college degree