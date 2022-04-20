Stacker collected information on the highest-paying jobs in Dayton, OH, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2021.
In Dayton, the annual mean wage is $54,960 or 5.7% lower than national mean of $58,260, while the highest-paying occupation makes $345,190. Read on to see which jobs make the list.
1 / 50Kelly Ogden // Wikimedia Commons
#50. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $98,830
– #147 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 280
National
– Annual mean salary: $105,580
– Employment: 144,640
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($159,890)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,170)
— Trenton, NJ ($144,620)
2 / 50Roman Samborskyi // Shutterstock
#49. Software developers
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $99,020
– #191 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,930
National
– Annual mean salary: $120,990
– Employment: 1,364,180
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($167,420)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($158,320)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($148,220)
3 / 50Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#48. Fundraising managers
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $99,570
– #72 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
National
– Annual mean salary: $119,400
– Employment: 23,190
– Entry level education requirements: nan
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($175,610)
— Syracuse, NY ($155,700)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($153,980)
4 / 50EU2017EE // Flickr
#47. Information security analysts
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $99,980
– #88 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 480
National
– Annual mean salary: $113,270
– Employment: 157,220
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($150,820)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($149,250)
— Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($135,080)
5 / 50rawpixel.com // Shutterstock
#46. Art directors
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $100,890
– #30 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $115,430
– Employment: 42,080
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($163,790)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($157,310)
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($146,040)
6 / 50IBM Research // Flickr
#45. Computer network architects
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $103,640
– #144 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 290
National
– Annual mean salary: $120,650
– Employment: 168,830
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,600)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($152,900)
— Rapid City, SD ($145,810)
7 / 50Rappaport Center // Wikimedia Commons
#44. Lawyers
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $103,650
– #285 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 950
National
– Annual mean salary: $148,030
– Employment: 681,010
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($231,200)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($191,460)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($186,610)
8 / 50Financial Times // Wikimedia Commons
#43. Personal financial advisors
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $103,900
– #185 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 460
National
– Annual mean salary: $119,960
– Employment: 263,030
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Barnstable Town, MA ($172,780)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($161,010)
— East Stroudsburg, PA ($158,790)
9 / 50SeventyFour // Shutterstock
#42. Computer hardware engineers
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $104,490
– #70 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 150
National
– Annual mean salary: $136,230
– Employment: 73,750
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($185,210)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($183,320)
— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($161,580)
10 / 50USACE NY // Flickr
#41. Construction managers
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $105,330
– #99 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 400
National
– Annual mean salary: $108,210
– Employment: 284,750
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Anchorage, AK ($160,710)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,050)
— Napa, CA ($145,430)
11 / 50Jacob Lund // Shutterstock
#40. Database architects
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $106,180
– #76 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $121,840
– Employment: 50,440
– Entry level education requirements: nan
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($187,070)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($161,830)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($156,530)
12 / 50Pixabay
#39. General and operations managers
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $107,070
– #148 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 5,920
National
– Annual mean salary: $115,250
– Employment: 2,984,920
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($165,340)
— Trenton, NJ ($165,030)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($159,210)
13 / 50NTNU // Flickr
#38. Natural sciences managers
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $107,360
– #125 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70
National
– Annual mean salary: $156,110
– Employment: 74,760
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($222,360)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($219,240)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($216,750)
14 / 50Canva
#37. Health specialties teachers, postsecondary
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $107,710
– #74 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 350
National
– Annual mean salary: $133,310
– Employment: 191,830
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($226,440)
— Jackson, MS ($202,690)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($183,250)
15 / 50TaLaNoVa // Shutterstock
#36. Sales engineers
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $108,930
– #59 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 120
National
– Annual mean salary: $118,630
– Employment: 59,550
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Salisbury, MD-DE ($169,330)
— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($158,740)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($158,320)
16 / 50Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#35. Nurse practitioners
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $110,070
– #232 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 740
National
– Annual mean salary: $118,040
– Employment: 234,690
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($197,870)
— Napa, CA ($184,700)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($180,380)
17 / 50Canva
#34. Health and safety engineers, except mining safety engineers and inspectors
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $110,230
– #26 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $99,700
– Employment: 22,870
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($127,700)
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($123,690)
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($122,770)
18 / 50Sunshine Seeds // Shutterstock
#33. Industrial production managers
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $110,690
– #187 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 720
National
– Annual mean salary: $117,780
– Employment: 192,270
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($155,640)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($153,860)
— Fort Collins, CO ($153,470)
19 / 50rawpixel.com // Shutterstock
#32. Training and development managers
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $111,040
– #72 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $128,800
– Employment: 35,830
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($180,360)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($176,270)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($166,410)
20 / 50GaudiLab // Shutterstock
#31. Engineering teachers, postsecondary
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $111,190
– #33 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 100
National
– Annual mean salary: $115,590
– Employment: 35,440
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Ann Arbor, MI ($157,030)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($154,130)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($153,050)
21 / 50fizkes // Shutterstock
#30. Clinical and counseling psychologists
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $111,610
– #34 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 110
National
– Annual mean salary: $99,640
– Employment: 58,100
– Entry level education requirements: nan
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($136,630)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($134,200)
— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($133,060)
22 / 50Ohiodominican // Wikimedia Commons
#29. Physician assistants
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $112,250
– #201 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 310
National
– Annual mean salary: $119,460
– Employment: 132,940
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Portsmouth, NH-ME ($167,240)
— Panama City, FL ($165,000)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($164,150)
23 / 50Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#28. Medical and health services managers
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $112,280
– #166 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,440
National
– Annual mean salary: $119,840
– Employment: 436,770
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($162,110)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($157,340)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($156,370)
24 / 50BDUK fibre // flickr
#27. Electronics engineers, except computer
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $112,420
– #46 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,120
National
– Annual mean salary: $115,490
– Employment: 107,170
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($152,060)
— Santa Rosa, CA ($138,480)
— Idaho Falls, ID ($136,310)
25 / 50IBM Research // Flickr
#26. Aerospace engineers
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $113,120
– #35 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,040
National
– Annual mean salary: $122,970
– Employment: 56,640
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA ($166,060)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($149,490)
— Boulder, CO ($148,990)
26 / 50Bradley Evans // U.S. Navy
#25. Chemical engineers
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $113,130
– #35 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
National
– Annual mean salary: $121,840
– Employment: 24,180
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($173,640)
— Anchorage, AK ($159,010)
— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($152,820)
27 / 50Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock
#24. Computer and information research scientists
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $113,510
– #45 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 130
National
– Annual mean salary: $142,650
– Employment: 30,840
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($209,890)
— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($202,020)
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($183,750)
28 / 50Canva
#23. Materials engineers
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $116,130
– #8 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 300
National
– Annual mean salary: $101,950
– Employment: 21,530
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Boulder, CO ($135,680)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($134,720)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($129,400)
29 / 50Canva
#22. Fire inspectors and investigators
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $116,740
– #1 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $69,680
– Employment: 14,600
– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Dayton, OH ($116,740)
— Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($112,040)
— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($107,220)
30 / 50Canva
#21. Podiatrists
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $118,760
– #45 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 30
National
– Annual mean salary: $158,380
– Employment: 8,840
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($231,930)
— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($219,920)
— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($205,040)
31 / 50rawpixel.com // Shutterstock
#20. Purchasing managers
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $120,020
– #107 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 190
National
– Annual mean salary: $134,590
– Employment: 69,310
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Trenton, NJ ($181,030)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,010)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($174,760)
32 / 50Jacob Lund // Shutterstock
#19. Human resources managers
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $121,220
– #127 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 240
National
– Annual mean salary: $136,590
– Employment: 166,530
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($190,020)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($186,930)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($175,410)
33 / 50Grace Nichols // U.S. Air Force
#18. Pharmacists
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $121,240
– #214 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 900
National
– Annual mean salary: $125,690
– Employment: 312,550
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($168,640)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($163,840)
— Santa Rosa, CA ($158,420)
34 / 50Pressmaster // Shutterstock
#17. Public relations managers
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $124,120
– #60 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70
National
– Annual mean salary: $138,000
– Employment: 59,850
– Entry level education requirements: nan
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($183,410)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($182,890)
— Boulder, CO ($174,250)
35 / 50indukas // Shutterstock
#16. Physicists
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $124,610
– #36 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 190
National
– Annual mean salary: $151,580
– Employment: 20,020
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD ($199,830)
— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($195,300)
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($188,250)
36 / 50Canva
#15. Financial managers
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $131,310
– #171 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,170
National
– Annual mean salary: $153,460
– Employment: 681,070
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($209,100)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($201,330)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,900)
37 / 50Canva
#14. Sales managers
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $132,800
– #97 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 760
National
– Annual mean salary: $142,390
– Employment: 453,800
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($198,960)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($196,910)
— Boulder, CO ($182,820)
38 / 50TopRank Online Marketing // Flickr
#13. Marketing managers
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $136,520
– #98 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 290
National
– Annual mean salary: $153,440
– Employment: 278,690
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($210,280)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($198,870)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($191,310)
39 / 50Pixabay
#12. Architectural and engineering managers
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $138,450
– #181 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 530
National
– Annual mean salary: $158,970
– Employment: 187,100
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,000)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($206,050)
— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($198,430)
40 / 50Almonroth // Wikimedia Commons
#11. Computer and information systems managers
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $140,500
– #112 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,020
National
– Annual mean salary: $162,930
– Employment: 485,190
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,030)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($211,470)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($202,800)
41 / 50Kzenon // Shutterstock
#10. Optometrists
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $150,600
– #11 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 100
National
– Annual mean salary: $125,440
– Employment: 38,720
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Wilmington, NC ($198,370)
— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($172,190)
— Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($169,140)
42 / 50Canva
#9. Nurse anesthetists
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $188,600
– #62 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 260
National
– Annual mean salary: $202,470
– Employment: 43,950
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Springfield, IL ($298,890)
— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($283,550)
— Ann Arbor, MI ($276,810)
43 / 50Canva
#8. Airline pilots, copilots, and flight engineers
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $193,780
– #17 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 150
National
– Annual mean salary: $198,190
– Employment: 81,310
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($255,250)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($243,380)
— Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL ($242,540)
44 / 50Canva
#7. Family medicine physicians
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $209,680
– #202 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 320
National
– Annual mean salary: $235,930
– Employment: 102,930
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Coeur d’Alene, ID ($336,820)
— Fond du Lac, WI ($336,140)
— Gainesville, GA ($330,930)
45 / 50Canva
#6. Dentists, general
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $217,250
– #12 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 190
National
– Annual mean salary: $167,160
– Employment: 108,680
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Manchester, NH ($276,510)
— Salinas, CA ($234,410)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($229,800)
46 / 50Maurizio Pesce // flickr
#5. Chief executives
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $217,800
– #105 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 250
National
– Annual mean salary: $213,020
– Employment: 200,480
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($313,440)
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($298,960)
— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($296,480)
47 / 50Canva
#4. Pediatricians, general
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $218,500
– #32 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $198,420
– Employment: 33,620
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Austin-Round Rock, TX ($298,760)
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($298,320)
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($291,940)
48 / 50Canva
#3. Obstetricians and gynecologists
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $226,400
– #43 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $296,210
– Employment: 21,570
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($377,980)
— Austin-Round Rock, TX ($375,200)
— Modesto, CA ($362,780)
49 / 50Djols // Shutterstock
#2. Emergency medicine physicians
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $323,630
– #14 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 130
National
– Annual mean salary: $310,640
– Employment: 36,180
– Entry level education requirements: nan
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD ($368,310)
— Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL ($357,650)
— Richmond, VA ($357,130)
50 / 50Canva
#1. Anesthesiologists
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $345,190
– #10 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 150
National
– Annual mean salary: $331,190
– Employment: 31,130
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Billings, MT ($367,320)
— Tallahassee, FL ($363,190)
— Fort Wayne, IN ($358,430)
