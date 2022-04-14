The average college graduate in 2019 earned $78,000 a year, while the average high school graduate takes home just $45,000, according to research from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. To put it in perspective, the average annual wage for workers in the U.S. that same year was $51,916.27.

Of course, college isn’t for everyone. There are many reasons high-school graduates may choose to not continue on to college, not the least of which being cost. Average tuition costs continue to rise each year, the exception being the 2020-2021 school year, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Average tuition at a public, in-state university coming in at $9,687; tuition for out-of-state students at public schools, and for everyone at private universities, is significantly higher at $21,874 and $35,087, respectively.

Just because you decide higher education isn’t in the cards doesn’t mean you have to resign yourself to a lifetime of low-paying jobs. You just need to be strategic about the career you choose. Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying jobs for high school graduates in Dayton, OH using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2020 annual mean wage.

Keep reading to see which jobs in your city pay the most for high school graduates.

1 / 50Dmitry Kalinovsky // Shutterstock

#50. Chemical equipment operators and tenders

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $48,480 (#75 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 260



National

– Annual mean salary: $53,330

– Employment: 93,060

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Billings, MT ($77,010)

— Hattiesburg, MS ($73,780)

— Baton Rouge, LA ($71,630)

– Job description: Operate or tend equipment to control chemical changes or reactions in the processing of industrial or consumer products. Equipment used includes devulcanizers, steam-jacketed kettles, and reactor vessels.

2 / 50G-Stock Studio // Shutterstock

#49. Production, planning, and expediting clerks

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $48,770 (#215 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 1,230



National

– Annual mean salary: $52,000

– Employment: 362,090

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($69,410)

— Pine Bluff, AR ($68,850)

— Portsmouth, NH-ME ($66,920)

– Job description: Coordinate and expedite the flow of work and materials within or between departments of an establishment according to production schedule. Duties include reviewing and distributing production, work, and shipment schedules; conferring with department supervisors to determine progress of work and completion dates; and compiling reports on progress of work, inventory levels, costs, and production problems.

3 / 50Pixabay

#48. Hazardous materials removal workers

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $48,850 (#49 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 100



National

– Annual mean salary: $49,170

– Employment: 44,010

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Knoxville, TN ($79,260)

— Salinas, CA ($72,170)

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($70,300)

– Job description: Identify, remove, pack, transport, or dispose of hazardous materials, including asbestos, lead-based paint, waste oil, fuel, transmission fluid, radioactive materials, or contaminated soil. Specialized training and certification in hazardous materials handling or a confined entry permit are generally required. May operate earth-moving equipment or trucks.

4 / 50Hulton Archive // Getty Images

#47. Electricians

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $49,030 (#286 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 1,460



National

– Annual mean salary: $61,550

– Employment: 656,510

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,680)

— Trenton, NJ ($90,210)

— Kankakee, IL ($88,530)

– Job description: Install, maintain, and repair electrical wiring, equipment, and fixtures. Ensure that work is in accordance with relevant codes. May install or service street lights, intercom systems, or electrical control systems.

5 / 50Keystone-France/Gamma-Keystone via Getty Images

#46. Carpenters

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $49,640 (#141 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 1,230



National

– Annual mean salary: $54,200

– Employment: 699,300

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($82,950)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($82,300)

— Hanford-Corcoran, CA ($79,870)

– Job description: Construct, erect, install, or repair structures and fixtures made of wood and comparable materials, such as concrete forms; building frameworks, including partitions, joists, studding, and rafters; and wood stairways, window and door frames, and hardwood floors. May also install cabinets, siding, drywall, and batt or roll insulation. Includes brattice builders who build doors or brattices (ventilation walls or partitions) in underground passageways.

6 / 50GolF2532 // Shutterstock

#45. Security and fire alarm systems installers

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $49,690 (#85 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 110



National

– Annual mean salary: $52,150

– Employment: 68,920

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($71,820)

— Anchorage, AK ($68,510)

— Rockford, IL ($65,040)

– Job description: Install, program, maintain, and repair security and fire alarm wiring and equipment. Ensure that work is in accordance with relevant codes.

7 / 50Canva

#44. Cargo and freight agents

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $49,750 (#40 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 100



National

– Annual mean salary: $47,170

– Employment: 96,510

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Yakima, WA ($72,590)

— St. Cloud, MN ($67,360)

— Springfield, MO ($59,660)

– Job description: Expedite and route movement of incoming and outgoing cargo and freight shipments in airline, train, and trucking terminals and shipping docks. Take orders from customers and arrange pickup of freight and cargo for delivery to loading platform. Prepare and examine bills of lading to determine shipping charges and tariffs.

8 / 50Jat306 // Shutterstock

#43. Millwrights

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $50,010 (#110 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $59,080

– Employment: 44,400

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Elmira, NY ($94,190)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($90,570)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($85,090)

– Job description: Install, dismantle, or move machinery and heavy equipment according to layout plans, blueprints, or other drawings.

9 / 50Avatar_023 // Shutterstock

#42. Water and wastewater treatment plant and system operators

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $50,070 (#160 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 290



National

– Annual mean salary: $51,890

– Employment: 119,380

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($99,130)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($89,730)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($86,080)

– Job description: Operate or control an entire process or system of machines, often through the use of control boards, to transfer or treat water or wastewater.

10 / 50Kot500 // Shutterstock

#41. Bus and truck mechanics and diesel engine specialists

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $50,830 (#145 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 490



National

– Annual mean salary: $52,090

– Employment: 253,010

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($75,320)

— New Bedford, MA ($75,110)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($72,460)

– Job description: Diagnose, adjust, repair, or overhaul buses and trucks, or maintain and repair any type of diesel engines. Includes mechanics working primarily with automobile or marine diesel engines.

11 / 50SritanaN // Shutterstock

#40. Industrial machinery mechanics

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $51,240 (#291 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 870



National

– Annual mean salary: $57,350

– Employment: 385,980

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($84,180)

— San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande, CA ($84,150)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($77,580)

– Job description: Repair, install, adjust, or maintain industrial production and processing machinery or refinery and pipeline distribution systems. May also install, dismantle, or move machinery and heavy equipment according to plans.

12 / 50Pxhere

#39. Maintenance workers, machinery

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $51,280 (#103 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 110



National

– Annual mean salary: $51,960

– Employment: 65,240

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Florence, SC ($80,250)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($78,290)

— San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande, CA ($69,070)

– Job description: Lubricate machinery, change parts, or perform other routine machinery maintenance.

13 / 50fizkes // Shutterstock

#38. Public safety telecommunicators

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $51,560 (#64 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 280



National

– Annual mean salary: $45,800

– Employment: 93,290

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($96,230)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($88,100)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($79,340)

– Job description: Operate telephone, radio, or other communication systems to receive and communicate requests for emergency assistance at 9-1-1 public safety answering points and emergency operations centers. Take information from the public and other sources regarding crimes, threats, disturbances, acts of terrorism, fires, medical emergencies, and other public safety matters. May coordinate and provide information to law enforcement and emergency response personnel. May access sensitive databases and other information sources as needed. May provide additional instructions to callers based on knowledge of and certification in law enforcement, fire, or emergency medical procedures.

14 / 50rlat // Shutterstock

#37. Postal service clerks

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $51,590 (#184 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 220



National

– Annual mean salary: $51,200

– Employment: 86,950

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Monroe, MI ($58,120)

— El Centro, CA ($58,000)

— Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($57,330)

– Job description: Perform any combination of tasks in a United States Postal Service (USPS) post office, such as receive letters and parcels; sell postage and revenue stamps, postal cards, and stamped envelopes; fill out and sell money orders; place mail in pigeon holes of mail rack or in bags; and examine mail for correct postage. Includes postal service clerks employed by USPS contractors.

15 / 50Pixabay

#36. Surveying and mapping technicians

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $51,900 (#62 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 130



National

– Annual mean salary: $49,770

– Employment: 53,370

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($86,090)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($82,010)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($79,790)

– Job description: Perform surveying and mapping duties, usually under the direction of an engineer, surveyor, cartographer, or photogrammetrist, to obtain data used for construction, mapmaking, boundary location, mining, or other purposes. May calculate mapmaking information and create maps from source data, such as surveying notes, aerial photography, satellite data, or other maps to show topographical features, political boundaries, and other features. May verify accuracy and completeness of maps.

16 / 50Indypendenz // Shutterstock

#35. Postal service mail sorters, processors, and processing machine operators

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $51,980 (#48 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 170



National

– Annual mean salary: $51,440

– Employment: 105,400

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Wausau, WI ($57,620)

— Cape Girardeau, MO-IL ($55,670)

— Canton-Massillon, OH ($55,520)

– Job description: Prepare incoming and outgoing mail for distribution for the United States Postal Service (USPS). Examine, sort, and route mail. Load, operate, and occasionally adjust and repair mail processing, sorting, and canceling machinery. Keep records of shipments, pouches, and sacks, and perform other duties related to mail handling within the postal service. Includes postal service mail sorters and processors employed by USPS contractors.

17 / 50Susan Law Cain // Shutterstock

#34. Tree trimmers and pruners

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $52,440 (#19 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $44,040

– Employment: 52,040

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($68,650)

— Grants Pass, OR ($62,310)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($61,710)

– Job description: Using sophisticated climbing and rigging techniques, cut away dead or excess branches from trees or shrubs to maintain right-of-way for roads, sidewalks, or utilities, or to improve appearance, health, and value of tree. Prune or treat trees or shrubs using handsaws, hand pruners, clippers, and power pruners. Works off the ground in the tree canopy and may use truck-mounted lifts.

18 / 50John Leung // Shutterstock

#33. Brickmasons and blockmasons

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $53,030 (#94 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 110



National

– Annual mean salary: $58,420

– Employment: 59,940

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Duluth, MN-WI ($90,610)

— Providence-Warwick, RI-MA ($90,290)

— Pittsfield, MA ($90,070)

– Job description: Lay and bind building materials, such as brick, structural tile, concrete block, cinder block, glass block, and terra-cotta block, with mortar and other substances, to construct or repair walls, partitions, arches, sewers, and other structures.

19 / 50Oil and Gas Photographer // Shutterstock

#32. Control and valve installers and repairers, except mechanical door

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $53,120 (#116 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $62,400

– Employment: 50,660

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Rosa, CA ($95,240)

— Madison, WI ($90,020)

— Salinas, CA ($87,650)

– Job description: Install, repair, and maintain mechanical regulating and controlling devices, such as electric meters, gas regulators, thermostats, safety and flow valves, and other mechanical governors.

20 / 50Erin Deleon // Shutterstock

#31. Postal service mail carriers

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $53,130 (#135 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 930



National

– Annual mean salary: $53,180

– Employment: 333,570

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bismarck, ND ($56,520)

— Burlington, NC ($55,750)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($55,680)

– Job description: Sort and deliver mail for the United States Postal Service (USPS). Deliver mail on established route by vehicle or on foot. Includes postal service mail carriers employed by USPS contractors.

21 / 50DenisProduction.com // Shutterstock

#30. Chefs and head cooks

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $53,440 (#135 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 90



National

– Annual mean salary: $58,740

– Employment: 101,490

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($98,210)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($90,840)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($86,460)

– Job description: Direct and may participate in the preparation, seasoning, and cooking of salads, soups, fish, meats, vegetables, desserts, or other foods. May plan and price menu items, order supplies, and keep records and accounts.

22 / 50Paolo Bona // Shutterstock

#29. Food service managers

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $53,560 (#251 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 600



National

– Annual mean salary: $61,000

– Employment: 197,010

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($97,610)

— Trenton, NJ ($95,640)

— Waterbury, CT ($88,100)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate activities of an organization or department that serves food and beverages.

23 / 50welcomia // Shutterstock

#28. Mobile heavy equipment mechanics, except engines

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $53,680 (#160 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 210



National

– Annual mean salary: $57,000

– Employment: 147,680

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($84,460)

— Fairbanks, AK ($81,920)

— Bismarck, ND ($78,350)

– Job description: Diagnose, adjust, repair, or overhaul mobile mechanical, hydraulic, and pneumatic equipment, such as cranes, bulldozers, graders, and conveyors, used in construction, logging, and mining.

24 / 50Syda Productions // Shutterstock

#27. Executive secretaries and executive administrative assistants

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $54,070 (#226 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 760



National

– Annual mean salary: $65,230

– Employment: 503,390

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($92,040)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($89,100)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($86,180)

– Job description: Provide high-level administrative support by conducting research, preparing statistical reports, and handling information requests, as well as performing routine administrative functions such as preparing correspondence, receiving visitors, arranging conference calls, and scheduling meetings. May also train and supervise lower-level clerical staff.

25 / 50ITisha // Shutterstock

#26. Bailiffs

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $54,090 (#21 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 90



National

– Annual mean salary: $51,730

– Employment: 18,120

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($72,570)

— Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN ($72,160)

— Providence-Warwick, RI-MA ($71,400)

– Job description: Maintain order in courts of law.

26 / 50Forestfolks // Flickr

#25. Septic tank servicers and sewer pipe cleaners

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $54,260 (#14 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 130



National

– Annual mean salary: $43,930

– Employment: 29,880

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Joplin, MO ($71,930)

— Stockton-Lodi, CA ($70,340)

— Rochester, MN ($63,200)

– Job description: Clean and repair septic tanks, sewer lines, or drains. May patch walls and partitions of tank, replace damaged drain tile, or repair breaks in underground piping.

27 / 50Peter Braakmann // Shutterstock

#24. First-line supervisors of farming, fishing, and forestry workers

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $55,210 (#44 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 30



National

– Annual mean salary: $54,420

– Employment: 22,640

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Oklahoma City, OK ($76,240)

— Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI ($75,500)

— Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL ($75,140)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of agricultural, forestry, aquacultural, and related workers.

28 / 50Andrey_Popov // Shutterstock

#23. Plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $55,950 (#159 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 710



National

– Annual mean salary: $61,100

– Employment: 417,440

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,100)

— Fairbanks, AK ($94,280)

— Kankakee, IL ($93,420)

– Job description: Assemble, install, alter, and repair pipelines or pipe systems that carry water, steam, air, or other liquids or gases. May install heating and cooling equipment and mechanical control systems. Includes sprinkler fitters.

29 / 50Jacob L. // Shutterstock

#22. Advertising sales agents

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $56,610 (#112 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 200



National

– Annual mean salary: $68,040

– Employment: 110,040

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($112,850)

— Winston-Salem, NC ($104,930)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($92,370)

– Job description: Sell or solicit advertising space, time, or media in publications, signage, TV, radio, or Internet establishments or public spaces.

30 / 50GaudiLab // Shutterstock

#21. First-line supervisors of office and administrative support workers

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $57,500 (#171 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 2,750



National

– Annual mean salary: $62,010

– Employment: 1,427,260

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($78,770)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($77,030)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($75,820)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of clerical and administrative support workers.

31 / 50Unsplash

#20. Structural iron and steel workers

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $57,870 (#59 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 120



National

– Annual mean salary: $58,650

– Employment: 71,490

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Trenton, NJ ($91,360)

— Rockford, IL ($90,160)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($89,740)

– Job description: Raise, place, and unite iron or steel girders, columns, and other structural members to form completed structures or structural frameworks. May erect metal storage tanks and assemble prefabricated metal buildings.

32 / 50kittirat roekburi // Shutterstock

#19. Stationary engineers and boiler operators

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $58,250 (#75 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $68,170

– Employment: 29,550

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($106,910)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($104,970)

— Springfield, IL ($102,660)

– Job description: Operate or maintain stationary engines, boilers, or other mechanical equipment to provide utilities for buildings or industrial processes. Operate equipment such as steam engines, generators, motors, turbines, and steam boilers.

33 / 50Pressmaster // Shutterstock

#18. Title examiners, abstractors, and searchers

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $60,420 (#21 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $52,950

– Employment: 54,960

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salem, OR ($73,530)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($71,970)

— Greeley, CO ($71,560)

– Job description: Search real estate records, examine titles, or summarize pertinent legal or insurance documents or details for a variety of purposes. May compile lists of mortgages, contracts, and other instruments pertaining to titles by searching public and private records for law firms, real estate agencies, or title insurance companies.

34 / 50Vera Larina // Shutterstock

#17. Sheet metal workers

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $61,560 (#55 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $55,320

– Employment: 128,220

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($132,900)

— Kankakee, IL ($91,140)

— Olympia-Tumwater, WA ($87,030)

– Job description: Fabricate, assemble, install, and repair sheet metal products and equipment, such as ducts, control boxes, drainpipes, and furnace casings. Work may involve any of the following: setting up and operating fabricating machines to cut, bend, and straighten sheet metal; shaping metal over anvils, blocks, or forms using hammer; operating soldering and welding equipment to join sheet metal parts; or inspecting, assembling, and smoothing seams and joints of burred surfaces. Includes sheet metal duct installers who install prefabricated sheet metal ducts used for heating, air conditioning, or other purposes.

35 / 50Luisa Leal Photography // Shutterstock

#16. Electrical power-line installers and repairers

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $64,560 (#171 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 240



National

– Annual mean salary: $74,410

– Employment: 114,930

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($114,820)

— Redding, CA ($112,850)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($111,810)

– Job description: Install or repair cables or wires used in electrical power or distribution systems. May erect poles and light or heavy duty transmission towers.

36 / 50Loveischiangrai // Shutterstock

#15. First-line supervisors of landscaping, lawn service, and groundskeeping workers

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $64,880 (#15 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 310



National

– Annual mean salary: $54,040

– Employment: 103,730

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Anchorage, AK ($85,110)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($77,260)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($76,940)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of workers engaged in landscaping or groundskeeping activities. Work may involve reviewing contracts to ascertain service, machine, and workforce requirements; answering inquiries from potential customers regarding methods, material, and price ranges; and preparing estimates according to labor, material, and machine costs.

37 / 50Canva

#14. Construction and building inspectors

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $65,990 (#82 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 120



National

– Annual mean salary: $66,470

– Employment: 113,770

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,820)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,920)

— Salinas, CA ($98,360)

– Job description: Inspect structures using engineering skills to determine structural soundness and compliance with specifications, building codes, and other regulations. Inspections may be general in nature or may be limited to a specific area, such as electrical systems or plumbing.

38 / 50sculpies // Shutterstock

#13. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $68,200 (#185 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 920



National

– Annual mean salary: $72,990

– Employment: 614,080

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($107,870)

— Mount Vernon-Anacortes, WA ($103,930)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($100,620)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of construction or extraction workers.

39 / 50Oleg Golovnev // Shutterstock

#12. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $68,810 (#114 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 2,070



National

– Annual mean salary: $66,800

– Employment: 599,900

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Baton Rouge, LA ($101,930)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($100,590)

— Longview, WA ($99,590)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of production and operating workers, such as inspectors, precision workers, machine setters and operators, assemblers, fabricators, and plant and system operators. Excludes team or work leaders.

40 / 50Tim Goode/PA Images // Getty Images

#11. Sales representatives of services, except advertising, insurance, financial services, and travel

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $69,290 (#79 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 2,100



National

– Annual mean salary: $70,490

– Employment: 977,070

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($115,620)

— Lawrence, KS ($97,910)

— Boulder, CO ($94,870)

– Job description: Sell services to individuals or businesses. May describe options or resolve client problems.

41 / 50Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#10. Insurance sales agents

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $69,720 (#94 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 940



National

– Annual mean salary: $69,100

– Employment: 409,950

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($109,540)

— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($105,840)

— Fond du Lac, WI ($105,190)

– Job description: Sell life, property, casualty, health, automotive, or other types of insurance. May refer clients to independent brokers, work as an independent broker, or be employed by an insurance company.

42 / 50Stock Rocket // Shutterstock

#9. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $70,170 (#147 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 2,980



National

– Annual mean salary: $73,500

– Employment: 1,278,670

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Danbury, CT ($112,810)

— Napa, CA ($101,850)

— Santa Fe, NM ($93,680)

– Job description: Sell goods for wholesalers or manufacturers to businesses or groups of individuals. Work requires substantial knowledge of items sold.

43 / 504 PM production // Shutterstock

#8. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $70,760 (#181 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 1,040



National

– Annual mean salary: $73,100

– Employment: 475,000

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($95,680)

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($93,140)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,810)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of mechanics, installers, and repairers. May also advise customers on recommended services. Excludes team or work leaders.

44 / 50Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#7. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $71,600 (#96 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 340



National

– Annual mean salary: $70,650

– Employment: 287,150

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($97,980)

— Waterbury, CT ($92,160)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($88,750)

– Job description: Review settled claims to determine that payments and settlements are made in accordance with company practices and procedures. Confer with legal counsel on claims requiring litigation. May also settle insurance claims.

45 / 50Leszek Glasner // Shutterstock

#6. Property, real estate, and community association managers

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $77,360 (#58 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 650



National

– Annual mean salary: $73,210

– Employment: 219,800

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Charleston-North Charleston, SC ($117,770)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($113,800)

— Boulder, CO ($107,230)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the selling, buying, leasing, or governance activities of commercial, industrial, or residential real estate properties. Includes managers of homeowner and condominium associations, rented or leased housing units, buildings, or land (including rights-of-way).

46 / 50Canva

#5. Transportation inspectors

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $80,040 (#46 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $81,320

– Employment: 27,360

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Portland-South Portland, ME ($119,270)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($117,900)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($104,370)

– Job description: Inspect equipment or goods in connection with the safe transport of cargo or people. Includes rail transportation inspectors, such as freight inspectors, rail inspectors, and other inspectors of transportation vehicles not elsewhere classified.

47 / 50g-stockstudio // Shutterstock

#4. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $80,240 (#162 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 460



National

– Annual mean salary: $90,120

– Employment: 240,290

– Metros with highest average pay:

— La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN ($124,150)

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($122,460)

— Leominster-Gardner, MA ($119,130)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of sales workers other than retail sales workers. May perform duties such as budgeting, accounting, and personnel work, in addition to supervisory duties.

48 / 50Prath // Shutterstock

#3. Detectives and criminal investigators

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $94,310 (#50 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 120



National

– Annual mean salary: $89,300

– Employment: 105,980

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,380)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($127,090)

— Anchorage, AK ($126,530)

– Job description: Conduct investigations related to suspected violations of federal, state, or local laws to prevent or solve crimes.

49 / 50Canva

#2. First-line supervisors of police and detectives

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $94,700 (#120 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 170



National

– Annual mean salary: $97,180

– Employment: 122,310

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($200,090)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($182,810)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($182,720)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of members of police force.

50 / 50Kelly Ogden // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $120,370 (#21 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 270



National

– Annual mean salary: $105,100

– Employment: 132,210

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($163,580)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($137,680)

— Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($136,410)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate transportation, storage, or distribution activities in accordance with organizational policies and applicable government laws or regulations. Includes logistics managers.

