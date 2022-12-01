Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying business jobs in Dayton, OH metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “business and financial operations occupations” were included. Keep reading to discover the highest paying business jobs in your city.

1 / 24 Unsplash

#24. Tax preparers

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $44,710

– #128 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $51,080

– Employment: 83,190

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Anchorage, AK ($81,880)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($79,470)

— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($73,170)

2 / 24 Dragon Images // Shutterstock

#23. Meeting, convention, and event planners

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $52,590

– #110 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 170

National

– Annual mean salary: $57,850

– Employment: 98,150

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($82,140)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($79,790)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($79,740)

3 / 24 Kzenon // Shutterstock

#22. Training and development specialists

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $55,660

– #356 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 890

National

– Annual mean salary: $67,620

– Employment: 336,030

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Dothan, AL ($111,580)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,720)

— Decatur, AL ($94,650)

4 / 24 Canva

#21. Credit counselors

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $56,220

– #23 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 150

National

– Annual mean salary: $50,430

– Employment: 31,230

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($74,570)

— Lincoln, NE ($69,990)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($66,410)

5 / 24 Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#20. Fundraisers

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $57,930

– #150 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 220

National

– Annual mean salary: $64,870

– Employment: 82,080

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($91,460)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($86,070)

— Salinas, CA ($83,760)

6 / 24 Pressmaster // Shutterstock

#19. Market research analysts and marketing specialists

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $63,440

– #214 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,630

National

– Annual mean salary: $76,080

– Employment: 727,540

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($119,180)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($108,370)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($99,510)

7 / 24 Rido // Shutterstock

#18. Human resources specialists

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $64,280

– #182 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,160

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,720

– Employment: 740,830

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,590)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($95,460)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($91,400)

8 / 24 fizkes // Shutterstock

#17. Compensation, benefits, and job analysis specialists

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $64,810

– #142 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,810

– Employment: 87,750

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($103,980)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($97,020)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($96,830)

9 / 24 Flamingo Images // Shutterstock

#16. Credit analysts

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $67,340

– #163 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $88,030

– Employment: 68,770

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($128,950)

— Danbury, CT ($121,560)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($117,860)

10 / 24 Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#15. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $67,620

– #226 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 280

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,960

– Employment: 278,140

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($104,350)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($95,200)

— Salinas, CA ($90,800)

11 / 24 ernestoeslava // Pixabay

#14. Compliance officers

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $70,330

– #176 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 630

National

– Annual mean salary: $75,810

– Employment: 334,340

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($103,650)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($99,460)

— California-Lexington Park, MD ($96,030)

12 / 24 Natee K Jindakum // Shutterstock

#13. Financial examiners

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $72,280

– #109 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $96,180

– Employment: 60,750

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($128,280)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($125,590)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($124,070)

13 / 24 Mongta Studio // Shutterstock

#12. Cost estimators

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $72,610

– #116 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 520

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,740

– Employment: 208,950

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($104,660)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($99,450)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($98,550)

14 / 24 Geraldshields11 // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Labor relations specialists

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $72,850

– #86 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 200

National

– Annual mean salary: $77,070

– Employment: 63,810

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($104,620)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($98,470)

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($97,520)

15 / 24 comzeal images // Shutterstock

#10. Loan officers

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $73,370

– #261 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 800

National

– Annual mean salary: $80,570

– Employment: 340,170

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($111,830)

— Bend-Redmond, OR ($106,290)

— Wilmington, NC ($104,930)

16 / 24 ImageFlow // Shutterstock

#9. Accountants and auditors

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $76,130

– #153 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,720

National

– Annual mean salary: $83,980

– Employment: 1,318,550

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,830)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($109,330)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($107,540)

17 / 24 Undrey // Shutterstock

#8. Financial and investment analysts

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $78,800

– #253 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 340

National

– Annual mean salary: $103,020

– Employment: 291,880

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($135,620)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($133,640)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($132,820)

18 / 24 fizkes // Shutterstock

#7. Tax examiners and collectors, and revenue agents

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $81,500

– #22 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $63,200

– Employment: 52,270

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Stockton-Lodi, CA ($102,470)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($99,710)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($98,850)

19 / 24 Dragon Images // Shutterstock

#6. Insurance underwriters

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $82,230

– #47 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $79,940

– Employment: 107,690

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($121,000)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($108,990)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,150)

20 / 24 sabthai // Shutterstock

#5. Budget analysts

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $82,820

– #59 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 160

National

– Annual mean salary: $84,240

– Employment: 47,440

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($114,670)

— Iowa City, IA ($108,870)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($106,380)

21 / 24 Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#4. Project management specialists

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $89,840

– #156 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,020

National

– Annual mean salary: $98,420

– Employment: 743,860

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($133,950)

— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($130,250)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($125,330)

22 / 24 Pakorn Khantiyaporn // Shutterstock

#3. Logisticians

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $90,390

– #19 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,270

National

– Annual mean salary: $79,230

– Employment: 189,320

– Metros with highest average pay:

— California-Lexington Park, MD ($115,100)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($111,740)

— Kokomo, IN ($101,310)

23 / 24 fizkes // Shutterstock

#2. Management analysts

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $94,800

– #112 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,270

National

– Annual mean salary: $100,530

– Employment: 768,450

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Dothan, AL ($135,020)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($127,320)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($125,250)

24 / 24 Financial Times // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Personal financial advisors

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $103,900

– #228 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 460

National

– Annual mean salary: $119,960

– Employment: 263,030

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Barnstable Town, MA ($172,780)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($161,010)

— East Stroudsburg, PA ($158,790)