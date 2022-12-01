Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying business jobs in Dayton, OH metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “business and financial operations occupations” were included. Keep reading to discover the highest paying business jobs in your city.
#24. Tax preparers
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $44,710
– #128 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 90
National
– Annual mean salary: $51,080
– Employment: 83,190
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Anchorage, AK ($81,880)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($79,470)
— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($73,170)
#23. Meeting, convention, and event planners
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $52,590
– #110 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 170
National
– Annual mean salary: $57,850
– Employment: 98,150
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($82,140)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($79,790)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($79,740)
#22. Training and development specialists
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $55,660
– #356 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 890
National
– Annual mean salary: $67,620
– Employment: 336,030
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Dothan, AL ($111,580)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,720)
— Decatur, AL ($94,650)
#21. Credit counselors
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $56,220
– #23 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 150
National
– Annual mean salary: $50,430
– Employment: 31,230
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($74,570)
— Lincoln, NE ($69,990)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($66,410)
#20. Fundraisers
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $57,930
– #150 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 220
National
– Annual mean salary: $64,870
– Employment: 82,080
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($91,460)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($86,070)
— Salinas, CA ($83,760)
#19. Market research analysts and marketing specialists
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $63,440
– #214 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,630
National
– Annual mean salary: $76,080
– Employment: 727,540
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($119,180)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($108,370)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($99,510)
#18. Human resources specialists
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $64,280
– #182 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,160
National
– Annual mean salary: $70,720
– Employment: 740,830
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,590)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($95,460)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($91,400)
#17. Compensation, benefits, and job analysis specialists
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $64,810
– #142 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 140
National
– Annual mean salary: $73,810
– Employment: 87,750
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($103,980)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($97,020)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($96,830)
#16. Credit analysts
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $67,340
– #163 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 90
National
– Annual mean salary: $88,030
– Employment: 68,770
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($128,950)
— Danbury, CT ($121,560)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($117,860)
#15. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $67,620
– #226 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 280
National
– Annual mean salary: $70,960
– Employment: 278,140
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($104,350)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($95,200)
— Salinas, CA ($90,800)
#14. Compliance officers
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $70,330
– #176 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 630
National
– Annual mean salary: $75,810
– Employment: 334,340
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($103,650)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($99,460)
— California-Lexington Park, MD ($96,030)
#13. Financial examiners
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $72,280
– #109 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70
National
– Annual mean salary: $96,180
– Employment: 60,750
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($128,280)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($125,590)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($124,070)
#12. Cost estimators
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $72,610
– #116 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 520
National
– Annual mean salary: $73,740
– Employment: 208,950
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($104,660)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($99,450)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($98,550)
#11. Labor relations specialists
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $72,850
– #86 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 200
National
– Annual mean salary: $77,070
– Employment: 63,810
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($104,620)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($98,470)
— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($97,520)
#10. Loan officers
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $73,370
– #261 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 800
National
– Annual mean salary: $80,570
– Employment: 340,170
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($111,830)
— Bend-Redmond, OR ($106,290)
— Wilmington, NC ($104,930)
#9. Accountants and auditors
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $76,130
– #153 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,720
National
– Annual mean salary: $83,980
– Employment: 1,318,550
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,830)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($109,330)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($107,540)
#8. Financial and investment analysts
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $78,800
– #253 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 340
National
– Annual mean salary: $103,020
– Employment: 291,880
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($135,620)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($133,640)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($132,820)
#7. Tax examiners and collectors, and revenue agents
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $81,500
– #22 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 30
National
– Annual mean salary: $63,200
– Employment: 52,270
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Stockton-Lodi, CA ($102,470)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($99,710)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($98,850)
#6. Insurance underwriters
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $82,230
– #47 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
National
– Annual mean salary: $79,940
– Employment: 107,690
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($121,000)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($108,990)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,150)
#5. Budget analysts
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $82,820
– #59 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 160
National
– Annual mean salary: $84,240
– Employment: 47,440
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($114,670)
— Iowa City, IA ($108,870)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($106,380)
#4. Project management specialists
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $89,840
– #156 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,020
National
– Annual mean salary: $98,420
– Employment: 743,860
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($133,950)
— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($130,250)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($125,330)
#3. Logisticians
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $90,390
– #19 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,270
National
– Annual mean salary: $79,230
– Employment: 189,320
– Metros with highest average pay:
— California-Lexington Park, MD ($115,100)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($111,740)
— Kokomo, IN ($101,310)
#2. Management analysts
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $94,800
– #112 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,270
National
– Annual mean salary: $100,530
– Employment: 768,450
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Dothan, AL ($135,020)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($127,320)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($125,250)
#1. Personal financial advisors
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $103,900
– #228 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 460
National
– Annual mean salary: $119,960
– Employment: 263,030
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Barnstable Town, MA ($172,780)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($161,010)
— East Stroudsburg, PA ($158,790)