High winds, rain and record breaking warmth today

***FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR DARKE, MERCER, AUGLAIZE, SHELBY AND LOGAN COUNTIES UNTIL LATE TONIGHT***

***WIND ADVISORY FOR THE ENTIRE MIAMI VALLEY THROUGH 7 AM SUNDAY***

More like a spring day than a day in mid January. Strong winds, rain, record breaking warmth and an isolated storm all in the forecast today. A powerful storm system will keep our weather active through Sunday morning. Winds could gust as high as 50-60 mph tonight. We will shatter the old record high of 59 set back in 2018 today.

TODAY: Windy, scattered showers and a few storms. Record warmth. High 68

Winds may gust as high as 50-60 mph this afternoon and evening.

Flood watch for counties in the Northern Miami Valley through tonight.

Half and half weekend across the Miami Valley.

TONIGHT: Strong winds, rain ends, turning much colder. Low 35

SUNDAY: Winds diminish. Much colder. Mix of clouds and sun. High 41

Still much above normal highs for the week ahead. Monday will be in the upper 40s and about 10 degrees warmer yet on Tuesday. Next chance of rain on Wednesday.

