DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Warm weather has brought high winds into the Miami Valley Thursday, leaving many without power.

According to AES Ohio, 14,126 customers were still without power as of 4:50 p.m.. There is currently no word as to when power will be restored.

The majority of outages are in Montgomery County with more than 11,000 customers without power. Preble County also has 1,759 without power.

To see what areas are still without power, check out the outage map below.