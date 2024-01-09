DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — As high winds move across the Miami Valley, some are finding themselves in the dark.

As of 6:56 p.m., 1,249 AES Ohio customers are currently without electricity. AES Ohio Corporate Communications Director Mary Ann Kabel tells 2 NEWS that trees fell on power lines.

Crews are currently on scene in working to restore electricity.

Outages began appearing primarily in central Preble County.

If your power is out, let AES Ohio know by reporting it here. To find out when your power may be restored, click to view your status.