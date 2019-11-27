High winds expected throughout Miami Valley, could affect travel, power

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – High winds are expected to blow through the Miami Valley and the Midwest in general, which could affect holiday travel during one of the busiest travel days of the year.

According to Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Jamie Jarosik, winds could reach 50-55 MPH in the southern counties while counties in the northern Miami Valley could reach 60 MPH.

A High Wind Warning is in effect for Darke, Logan, Mercer, Miami, and Shelby Counties from 5 am to 9 pm. A Wind Advisory is in effect from Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Greene, Montgomery, Preble, and Warren counties from 5 am to 9 pm.

With the high winds, travel could be impacted including possible flight delays, tough driving conditions, power outages, and downed trees.

According to the National Weather Service, “driving in high winds could make driving high profile vehicles very difficult and sudden wind gusts can cause one to lose control of these vehicles.”

Insurance company Esurance provides safety tips on its website for driving in high winds, including:

slowing down

not stopping on bridges

keeping both hands on the wheel

avoiding trucks and buses

keeping an eye out for downed power lines

being aware of flying debris.

Power outages are a possibility throughout the Miami Valley during a high wind event. To view the live DP&L outage map, click HERE.

If you see a downed power line, you should assume that the line is still live and refrain from touching it, DP&L urges. Downed power lines should be reported to DP&L at 877-4OUTAGE. For more on downed power line safety from DP&L, click HERE.

Weather throughout the country, including high winds in the Miami Valley, could affect air travel. To check the status of a flight out of the Dayton International Airport, click HERE.

To find your full weather forecast, including what to expect on Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday, click HERE.

