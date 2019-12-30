High winds cause downed trees, power lines

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – High winds Monday morning caused damage to trees and power lines throughout the Miami Valley, leaving thousands without power.
As of 6 am, at least 24, 210 DP&L customers were without power. View the outage map below.
Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Jamie Jarosik says that wind gusts overnight reached as high as 55 MPH. Due to the high winds, a High Wind Warning was issued throughout the Miami Valley until 7 am.
View the Storm Team 2 Forecast here.Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.