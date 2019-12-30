Live Now
High winds cause downed trees, power lines

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – High winds Monday morning caused damage to trees and power lines throughout the Miami Valley, leaving thousands without power.

As of 6 am, at least 24, 210 DP&L customers were without power. View the outage map below.

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Jamie Jarosik says that wind gusts overnight reached as high as 55 MPH. Due to the high winds, a High Wind Warning was issued throughout the Miami Valley until 7 am.

