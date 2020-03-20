1  of  2
VIDEO: High water, heavy rain impacts Miami Valley

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A morning of heavy rain and severe weather has left several areas flooded around the Miami Valley Friday.

Preble, Montgomery, and Greene counties all have several roads flooded.

2 NEWS is at U.S. 35 at James H. McGee, where our photographer witnessed several vehicles attempting to drive through the water-covered road.

We have also confirmed reports that Shawnee Plains Mobile Home Parks in Camden had to be evacuated this morning due to the heavy rainfall.

