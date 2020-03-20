DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A morning of heavy rain and severe weather has left several areas flooded around the Miami Valley Friday.
Preble, Montgomery, and Greene counties all have several roads flooded.
2 NEWS is at U.S. 35 at James H. McGee, where our photographer witnessed several vehicles attempting to drive through the water-covered road.
We have also confirmed reports that Shawnee Plains Mobile Home Parks in Camden had to be evacuated this morning due to the heavy rainfall.
Stay tuned to 2 NEWS and download our Storm Team 2 weather app for the latest.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- VIDEO: High water, heavy rain impacts Miami Valley
- Semi overturns near I-70, closes ramp
- Local businesses to apply for SBA loans amid shutdowns
- Senate pursues financial aid package to boost economy through coronavirus pandemic
- California governor orders all 40 million residents to stay at home to limit the COVID-19 outbreak