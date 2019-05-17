High water floods roads, houses in Shelby County

Flooded houses, washed out roadBOTKINS, Ohio (WDTN) -s and dangerous driving conditions plagued the northern Miami Valley Friday.

Heavy overnight rain quickly inundated parts of Shelby. John Hull was driving to church for early morning prayer at the Only Believe Ministries Christian Center in Botkins and said he noticed a major difference in a matter of hours.

“When I came through here before, it was only about 4 inches. Now I can see, in the deepest part, it’s probably about 12 inches of water out there,” Hull said.

Crews shut down part of State Route 219, East of I-75, around 5 Friday morning. Both the road and the parking lot of neaby Only Believe Ministries were under at least one foot of water.

“I’ve been coming here 16 years and I’ve never seen it this bad,” Hull added.

Across the street from the church, a house was surround by several feet of water on all sides. The homeowners said their garage, crawl space and screen porch were all flooded as well.

South of town, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said a pickup driver washed off of State Route 274 into a farm field. He was standing on the roof of the car when water rescuers arrived and was taken to safety without serious injuries.

The Shelby County and Ohio Emergency Management Agencies were surverying the damage later Friday morning. They said the area near where the truck slid off the road was among the worst flooding they had seen in the county.

County EMA director Cheri Drinkwine said they’d have to wait until floodwaters receded to know if they caused any infrastructure damages.

“A lot of times with high water, roads wash away, so you just have to wait,” Drinkwine said. “That’s one of reasons you don’t want to be driving through it, because you don’t know what it’s like underneath, what the condition of the road is.”

