DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Heavy rainfall has led to high water and road closures in some areas in the Miami Valley.
Here’s a list of areas to avoid or take caution:
Clark County
- State Route 235 at Gerlaugh – high water
- State Route 235 at Balentine – high water
- State Route 235 at Palmer – high water
- Styer at Raynor Park – high water
- Snyder Road – high water
- US 40 at S. Tecumseh – high water
- Lake Road at Gerlaugh – high water
- Tillie Lane at US 40 – high water
Miami County
- US 201 at OH-55 – reports of high water
- US 201 at Walnut Grove – reports of high water
- Nashville Road – closed due to high water
Montgomery County
- Eaton and N. Sulpher Springs Road in Perry Twp. – high water
- James H. McGee between Third and Rosedale in Dayton – high water
- Paragon and Alex Bell Road in Washington Twp. – high water
- 3601 Salem Ave. in Trotwood – reports of high water
- Astoria Road in German Twp. – tree blocking roadway