DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Heavy rainfall has led to high water and road closures in some areas in the Miami Valley.

Here’s a list of areas to avoid or take caution:

Clark County

State Route 235 at Gerlaugh – high water

State Route 235 at Balentine – high water

State Route 235 at Palmer – high water

Styer at Raynor Park – high water

Snyder Road – high water

US 40 at S. Tecumseh – high water

Lake Road at Gerlaugh – high water

Tillie Lane at US 40 – high water

Miami County

US 201 at OH-55 – reports of high water

US 201 at Walnut Grove – reports of high water

Nashville Road – closed due to high water

Montgomery County

Eaton and N. Sulpher Springs Road in Perry Twp. – high water

James H. McGee between Third and Rosedale in Dayton – high water

Paragon and Alex Bell Road in Washington Twp. – high water

3601 Salem Ave. in Trotwood – reports of high water

Astoria Road in German Twp. – tree blocking roadway