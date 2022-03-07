DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Heavy rainfall has led to high water and road closures in some areas in the Miami Valley.

Here’s a list of areas to avoid or take caution:

Clark County

  • State Route 235 at Gerlaugh – high water
  • State Route 235 at Balentine – high water
  • State Route 235 at Palmer – high water
  • Styer at Raynor Park – high water
  • Snyder Road – high water
  • US 40 at S. Tecumseh – high water
  • Lake Road at Gerlaugh – high water
  • Tillie Lane at US 40 – high water

Miami County

  • US 201 at OH-55 – reports of high water
  • US 201 at Walnut Grove – reports of high water
  • Nashville Road – closed due to high water

Montgomery County

  • Eaton and N. Sulpher Springs Road in Perry Twp. – high water
  • James H. McGee between Third and Rosedale in Dayton – high water
  • Paragon and Alex Bell Road in Washington Twp. – high water
  • 3601 Salem Ave. in Trotwood – reports of high water
  • Astoria Road in German Twp. – tree blocking roadway