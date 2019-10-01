High temperatures send students home early

GERMANTOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – In the late summer months, schools like Valley View Primary have become used to sending their students home early because of heat issues.

Rising temperatures in classrooms prompted the superintendent at Valley View Local Schools to send students home two hours early.

“(The Superintendent) is really trying to take into account student safety and what is the level of student engagement with the buildings as hot as they are,” said Lindsey Schmidt, principal at Valley View Primary.

Blowing fans in the hallways and classrooms didn’t do much to help at Valley View Primary. With no air conditioning in much of the building, at least one classroom reached 90 degrees.

Schmidt said some of their younger students have a hard time communicating discomfort when it gets too hot for them. She said they often fall victim to heat related illnesses.

To prepare for early dismissals, teachers pack as much as they can into their lesson plans.

“We have enough days built into our calendar year where we have not been in the situation in the past where we have had to make up any hours yet,” Schmidt said.

“If schools are going to close because of lack of air conditioning, we need to work together to bring our school buildings into the 21st century,” said State Rep. Niraj Antani (R)- Miamisburg.

Antani says he wants to change the way construction projects are prioritized.

“A school district that has, you know, new buildings in the sense that they were perhaps built 10, 20 years ago, could be eligible for school funding before a school district that hasn’t had new buildings,” Antani said.

That’s why he sponsored a bill requiring research to be done on air conditioning, ADA accessibility and safety in schools.

It would be welcome information to Valley View Local Schools as they continue to fight the heat.

“If there’s anything we can do for our students to make their school time and the instruction here better, we would always welcome that,” Schmidt said.

