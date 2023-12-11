DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — In the Miami Valley, car thefts have spiked dramatically, increasing more than 200% over the last two years in the city of Dayton alone.

Kias and Hyundais have been especially vulnerable thanks to technology and social media. But the problem is even bigger than that, causing concern for law enforcement and drivers.

“This isn’t going to happen to me. That’s what people think. It’s just not going to happen to me. It can 100% happen to you,” warns Jamie Aubin who found herself the victim of a car theft.

Jamie’s Kia Soul was stolen right out of the parking lot from Roosevelt Elementary School in the middle of the day.

“I was coming out to take my car down the road to get lunch. I went to where I parked my car and it wasn’t there. I was kind of flabbergasted. I was like well, maybe when I came out earlier I might’ve moved my car. So, I was like looking around. All the sudden I saw glass on the ground. And I was like ‘oh no!’ I think my car was stolen,” says Jamie.

Dumping their bikes, thieves broke her window, left a trail of glass, and stole her car. Jamie called police and when they responded, she discovered she wasn’t the only victim.

“About 15-20 minutes of talking with a cop and finding out, five others were reported stolen before we had the report of yours stolen, and since we’ve been here three more have been stolen. And he was like actually, hold on. I think I just heard something over the scanner,” says Jamie. “And he was like I think we found your car.”

About two and a half miles away in a vacant lot by Thurgood Marshall High School, Dayton Police found Jamie’s car, but not without some serious damage.

The doors were left open, the car was running, and the ignition was all torn apart.

“I had loads of art supplies in the backseat of my car. All the art supplies were gone,” describes Jamie. “There was ‘Kia Boys’ written all over the dash. They want people to know who they are and that they did it.”

“Luckily the police, they’ve gone through this so many times, one of the police officers, he put the ignition back together and got a USB charger, and just started the car for us,” says Jamie.

Jamie took her car to the dealership to be repaired.

“There was about 58 cars, Kias, when I dropped my car off at Kia of Dayton on Old Troy Pike. All the windows were smashed out. Like the same thing had happened to all 58 of these cars just like mine,” describes Jamie.

The Dayton Police Department reports from January 1 through November 6, they’ve seen a 79% increase in vehicle thefts.

Dayton Police Comparable YTD Motor Vehicle Theft Data (including attempts)

1/1/23 to 11/6/23 – 2085 (79% increase)

1/1/22 to 11/6/22 – 1163 (68% increase)

1/1/21 to 11/6/21 – 692

1/1/20 to 11/6/20 – 712

1/1/19 to 11/6/19 – 685

1/1/18 to 11/6/18 – 707

“People, mainly juveniles have found a way to steal these vehicles. So we’ve seen almost like a game they’re playing where they’re stealing one car, dumping it, and stealing another car, almost as if they’re trying to see how many cars they can steal in one night,” states Dayton Police Lieutenant Randy Beane. “This isn’t the typical joy ride where kids ride around for the night to get from one place to another. They’re stealing it just for the purpose of stealing it or to commit other crimes.”

Police say some of the thieves getting behind the wheel aren’t even old enough to drive.

“We’ve seen as young as 11 years old stealing a car,” admits Lt. Beane.

2021 2022 2023 TOTAL 9-14 YOA 6 6 42 54 15-17 YOA 10 18 46 74 18-23 YOA 5 6 16 27 24-29 YOA 6 3 7 16 >30 YOA 19 21 17 57 TOTAL 46 54 128 228 Arrests related to stolen vehicles in Dayton from 1/1 to 11/21 of each year.

Car thefts aren’t just happening in Dayton, and now, it’s not just Kias and Hyundais.

Lori Jones’ Ford F-150 was stolen from Centerville.

“It was parked in my driveway, locked,” says Lori. “You think you’re doing everything right. You’re locking your vehicle, not leaving anything in it, you know, not a laptop or anything like that, not leaving any personal items in it, locking your vehicle and you feel like that’s safe. And apparently that’s still not good.”

Criminals have gotten more sophisticated.

“They have some device that as long as your fob is within 150 feet, they’re able to get the code from your fob, unlock the car, start it and drive off all within five minutes,” details Lori.

Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck says it’s a major problem that everyone should be concerned about.

“Technology has changed also in the last couple of months. Literally, that’s how quick it’s happened to where we’re going from Kias and Hyundais, now it’s any car that uses a fob and doesn’t use a key. Technology has allowed people to use their phones or pads or tablets now to be able to open those vehicles up and start them and then just drive them out of the driveway or out of the parking lot,” states Sheriff Streck. “We got new vehicles here at the sheriff’s office. For the last two weeks, every one of those vehicles has been taken to our shops, and something has been put in place so they can’t steal our police cars.”

The sheriff says Montgomery County has seen a 146% increase in car thefts since 2021. In just the last year, there’s been a 47% uptick in car thefts.

“If you listen to the radio, it’s person down calls, and grand theft auto calls. It’s happening all the time,” says Sheriff Streck.

There are steps drivers can take to avoid becoming a statistic.

“Ten dollars would’ve protected my truck,” says Lori.

It’s called a Faraday pouch and it’s sold on Amazon for less than ten dollars. Drivers can put their key fob in the pouch, and the pouch will block thieves from stealing the signal, breaking into vehicles and driving off.

“I wish I would’ve known about it,” says Lori.

She says she found out about the pouch from a Centerville police officer.

There are other common sense things driver can do like parking in well-lit areas, non leaving valuables in their cars, and locking their doors.

While drivers can do their part, law enforcement is working to do theirs.

Dayton Police launched the Beat Auto Theft program. People can register their vehicle and have it tracked if it’s stolen. They also created the Auto Theft Suppression task force.

Dayton Police say through October 27, they recovered 76 vehicles and 40 firearms this year.

“Our biggest problem right now is also unfortunately people are leaving their firearms in their vehicles. So the amount of stolen guns we’re having, we’ve never seen like we’re seeing now. So we’re always telling people please do not just leave your gun in your car, and especially don’t leave it in your car when it’s unlocked,” states Sheriff Streck.

To crack down on crime, the city of Dayton also implemented license plate readers to help in their investigations.

“License plate readers are incredibly effective. It’s been a great tool, and it’s been a game changer for us on how we investigate these crimes. The second we get a stolen car, we immediately enter it in the system,” describes Lt. Beane. “Then we get alerts as soon as the car drives past one of the license plate readers.”

License plate readers initially picked up Lori’s truck after it was stolen. “It hit on Wilmington Pike at a certain time, and then it hit on Siebenthaler and Dixie like 20 minutes later. So, then after that, there were no more hits. Typically what they’ll do is take the plates off,” says Lori.

While Lori believes her truck is long gone, Jamie says the sooner she gets rid of her Kia, the better.

“I’m ready for my heartache and headache to stop,” says Jamie. “I met a guy at the dealership. He said it was his fifth time getting his car stolen. And at that point in time, that thought in my head, that I would have to go through this over and over and over, I can’t. I don’t have the wherewithal to continue my positivity through multiple times of this happening. I’ll be looking into selling my car. I got a letter in the mail saying my KBB value was $6,200 and some dollars. And I was like if I could get $5,000 out of this to put a down payment on something else, I would take it.”

