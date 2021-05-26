High-speed pursuit ends up with car crashing into pond in Miamisburg

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A man was taken into custody early Wednesday morning after crashing his car into a pond following a high-speed pursuit.

Ohio State Highway Patrol said troopers attempted to pull the man over on I-75 near the Monroe exit in Warren County at 12:23 a.m. The man never stopped, leading them on a pursuit that hit speeds of 100 miles per hour.

Troopers used stop sticks on his vehicle on I-75 near mile marker 38. That’s when the man exited on Austin Blvd. before eventually pulling into Oakwood Village Mobile Home Park on Wood Road.

He circled the complex several times before crashing the car into the pond. That’s when the suspect got out of the vehicle and attempted to run from the scene.

A K-9 unit from Montgomery County eventually found him and took him down. He was arrested just before 1:30 a.m.

Crews from OSP Dayton, OSP Lebanon, Springboro Police Department, Franklin Police Department, Clearcreek Twp. Police Department, Miamisburg Police Department, and Miami Twp. Police Department all assisted.

No word on the charges the man is facing.