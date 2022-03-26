DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman has been injured after a speeding car sent her vehicle careening into a nearby building.

Authorities on the scene said that a red car was quickly driving north on Rosedale Drive when he sped through the intersection with Riverview Avenue, colliding with a woman driving a black car.

The black car was sent spinning off the road into a building nearby, damaging both. Authorities say the woman was injured and brought to the hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

The driver of the red car fled the scene. Our 2 NEWS crew on the scene spoke to a witness who said they saw the driver get out of their car with a gun. We are working to confirm this information with law enforcement.