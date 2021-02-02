High-speed chase leads to crash, arrest

FRANKLIN, Ohio (WDTN) — A 20-year-old man was arrested after leading police on a chase that topped 100 miles per hour in Franklin.

The chase started near the Springboro overpass on I-75 around midnight Tuesday. Ohio State Highway Patrol said they attempted to pull the suspect over after he passed them at a high rate of speed.

The pursuit lasted until the driver took an exit near West 6th Street, eventually crashing into the embankment of the Great Miami River. This happened near the Deardoff Senior Center.

Troopers said the man was from Detroit, Michigan and was headed to Tampa Bay, Florida after getting into an argument with his parents.

He was arrested and more charges are expected.

The Lebanon Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is handling the investigation.