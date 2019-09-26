High schools face off in Goodwill donation competition

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Schools in the area are teaming up with the Goodwill to have a football-themed collections drive.

Each week, the Drive to Victory program has schools from around the area face off against another school to compete for which team can collect the most amount of goods in weight.

The Goodwill partners with the high school marching bands to lead the drive. Winners of each week receive a $400 donation to the school’s marching band program.

The school that collects the most throughout the season will receive an additional $1,000. The money will be used for a variety of necessary supplies each program requires.

This week, Beavercreek High School is facing off against Centerville High School. On Friday, September 27, the teams will play against each other in football. The winner of the donation drive will be announced during the game.

The Goodwill trucks are located in the parking lot of each high school.

Attendees are present 8am-7pm throughout the week.

The trucks are accepting clothes, jewelry, furniture, electronics, and other household items. The schools also encourage citizens to donate used cars as well, citing their weight as a major addition to any final total.

The trucks are not accepting food of any kind at this time.

Beavercreek High School Band Director Matt Frost said they have a great relationship with Centerville High School and enjoy the friendly competition. Frost said Centerville High School even sent students over this past summer to help with cleanup during the aftermath of the Memorial Day tornadoes.

“Part of our mission statement,” said Frost, “is citizenship. It’s super important that our kids understand that. This is a good opportunity to make that connection with our community and explain to the kids why that is important.”

Upcoming games involved in Drive to Victory include:

9/30 Greenville vs. Waynesville

10/7 Miamisburg vs. West Carrollton

10/14 Milton Union vs. Preble Shawnee

10/21 Brookville vs. Valley View

10/28 Carroll vs. Northmont

