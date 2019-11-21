High school students fast and make meals for the hungry

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Chaminade Julienne High School held its annual Hunger and Homelessness Week, a tradition that includes students fasting and making meals for those in need.

Students spend their lunch period making meals instead of eating lunches. The meals are donated to St. Vincent de Paul.

Erin McGraw, a senior at Chaminade Julienne, said her older siblings had participated in Hunger and Homelessness Week when they were in school. She said the project had special meaning this year.

“With everything that’s been going on in Dayton the last seven months, and with it getting colder out, doing something like this does mean a lot,” McGraw said. “Especially here at CJ in the heart of Dayton.”

McGraw said students hoped to make 150 meals during today’s lunch break. She said they hoped to match the 150 lunches teachers made on Tuesday.

