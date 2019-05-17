High School recognized for service to military family students

CLAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Northmont High School was presented with the Purple Star Friday.

The designation, given by the Ohio Department of Education, honored the school for its service to over 300 students and 60 staff members connected to the military.

School officials said they are committed to providing counseling and positive recognition.

Principal Jason Inkrott said, “Earlier this month we handed out wristbands to students who were a part of military families. We also try to do a lot of recognition on our television screens and publicly of students that are a part of military families or our ROTC Cadets which make up a lot of what we do here at the high school.”

There are 34,000 children in Ohio with parents in the military.

