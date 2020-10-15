High number of people volunteer to be poll workers in Montgomery, Miami counties

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery and Miami County election officials said Thursday the have plenty of poll workers for Election Day.

Montgomery County Board of Elections Director Jan Kelly said they’ve had so many people reach out to them to be a poll worker that they haven’t been able to return all the calls.

“We have heard you, we’re just so busy that we’re still calling people,” Kelly said.

Kelly said they’re calling Republican party precinct officials because they have openings left, but she said they’re not short on applications to fill those spots.

“We are at the point where we can definitely open the polls with the maximum amount of people we usually have, which we are always kind of scurrying at the last minute to get precinct election officials,” Kelly said.

An online poll worker tracker from the Ohio Secretary of State shows the county has filled their democratic poll worker need and still has about 100 openings for republican poll workers.

Secretary of State Frank LaRose asked election offices to recruit 50% more poll workers this election because of COVID-19.

“A lot of our workers are elderly folks that are in that class that are more at risk of getting COVID-19,” Miami County Board of Elections Director Laura Bruns said.

Bruns said while they lost some of those workers to COVID-19 concerns, many new people and organizations stepped up to help.

“We have a lot of community support,” Bruns said. “A lot of people coming out who have never worked before, that will be working their first election this time so we’re really excited about that.”

Bruns said Miami County is set with poll workers for election day and has enough to place five or six workers at each precinct.

If anyone would still like to volunteer to be a poll worker, they can contact their county Board of Elections office.