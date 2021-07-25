High humidity will make it feel like mid 90s, still a chance of storms today

Showers and storms dumped some heavy rain in parts of the Miami Valley overnight. Today there is still a chance of a few showers and storms due to a weakening cool front. Before the front passes high humidity will make it feel like it’s in the lower to mid 90s.

TODAY: Hot and humid. A few showers and storms, mainly south of I-70. High 88

TONIGHT: Becoming less humid. Still mild. Low 67

MONDAY: Less humid, mostly sunny and hot. Highs near 90

Temperatures hover on either side of 90 through Thursday until another system brings in a chance of showers and storms.