High humidity continues with a slight chance of a PM shower or storm

A warm front will track north across the Miami Valley today. This will continue warm and humid conditions for today. There may be a few showers or storms but many areas will see dry weather today.

TODAY: Warm and humid with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm. High 81

Warm and humid with a slight chance of a shower or storm this afternoon and evening.

TONIGHT: Muggy. Slight chance of a shower or storm. Low 65

MONDAY: Breezy and cooler with a chance of showers and a few storms. Highs around 70.

Cooler weather continues for mid week with highs in the 60s. The weather will remain unsettled for most of the week with daily low chances of rain.