High heat prompts early dismissals at Fairborn, Troy Schools

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – School districts in the Miami Valley are dismissing early during the week due to high heat.

Fairborn Intermediate and Baker Middle School will dismiss at 1 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday because there is no air conditioning in those buildings, according to the district.

Troy City Schools will have a two-hour early dismissal for all its school buildings on Tuesday and Wednesday because of the high temperatures and heat indexes in the forecast. The district said it will monitor the weather conditions and, if needed, will dismiss early on additional days.

The CDC advises people to stay in air-conditioned buildings as much as you can. If you plan to be outdoors today, you should limit your outdoor activity, wear and reapply sunscreen, drink more water than usual and wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing.

Signs of heat-related illness can include heavy sweating, cold, pale and clammy skin, nausea, vomiting or dizziness. If you develop those symptoms it’s important to seek medical attention.

