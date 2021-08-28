High heat persists this weekend

Today will make 7 days in a row of 90 degrees or higher. With the humidity it will feel closer to the upper 90s to around 100 during peak heating hours. Late day showers and storms may provide some temporary relief from the heat. Heavy downpours and vivid lightning are possible.
TODAY: Hot and humid. PM showers and storms. High 92.
TONIGHT: Evening showers and storms. Muggy. Low 72
SUNDAY: Hot and humid. PM showers and storms. High 92
Chances for showers and storms continue through Wednesday. Temperatures return to the 80s for much of the week ahead. There is a chance parts of the Miami Valley may be impacted by the remnants of Ida mid week.