High heat persists this weekend

Miami Valley News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Today will make 7 days in a row of 90 degrees or higher. With the humidity it will feel closer to the upper 90s to around 100 during peak heating hours. Late day showers and storms may provide some temporary relief from the heat. Heavy downpours and vivid lightning are possible.

TODAY: Hot and humid. PM showers and storms. High 92.

TONIGHT: Evening showers and storms. Muggy. Low 72

SUNDAY: Hot and humid. PM showers and storms. High 92

Chances for showers and storms continue through Wednesday. Temperatures return to the 80s for much of the week ahead. There is a chance parts of the Miami Valley may be impacted by the remnants of Ida mid week.

Storm Team 2 Live Doppler Radar

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More As Seen on 2 NEWS

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More stories not to miss...

BestReviews

More BestReviews

Latest News Videos

Storm Team 2 Forecast

Ohio colleges updating mask, vaccine plans in wake of new CDC guidelines

Pentagon monitoring for additional threats to US troops, evacuees after Kabul attack

ODH warns about covid hospitalizations rising

COVID cases, hospitalizations rising

Hundreds of students in quarantine cancels football games across the Miami Valley

More News