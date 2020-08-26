High heat forces some school districts to close or release students early

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Some districts in the Miami Valley closed or let students go home early Wednesday because of the high heat.

Demmitt Elementary School in Vandalia does not have air conditioning, a spokesperson said it’s the only building in the district without it. In Clark County, the superintendent of Southeastern Local Schools said none of their buildings have adequate A/C and some don’t have it at all.

About 285 students at Demmitt Elementary were released at 1:15 Wednesday afternoon.

In addition, Southeastern Local Schools (SELS) in Clark County canceled all school today.

Both superintendents said the heat plus mandatory masks would have been too much for the kids.

“If you’ve been outside playing and it’s hot and then you’re coming in and putting your mask on, it’s not as easy if you didn’t have that mask on,” said David Shea, SELS Superintendent. “As far as breathing and heat retention, things like that, even psychologically it impacts them sometimes.”

Shea said this postponed their first day of school which was supposed to be Wednesday.

“We’ll see them eventually, I know we’re going to see them shortly and I want it to be under the right circumstances,” said Shea. “So if it’s a little too hot, then we’ll delay it, or we’ll let them out a little early and we’ll pick it up the next day.”

Shea said they don’t have air conditioning in their school buildings and already shifted their schedule years ago to miss the beginning of August. But Republican Representative from Miamisburg, Niraj Antani said every school should have those features.

He proposed a bill in 2018 that would have required to see which schools don’t have air conditioning and allocate funds to meet some standard for that. Wednesday, he told 2 NEWS in a statement,

“For years now I have seen schools cancel school because of heat, and I continue to fight for them at the state level to provide adequate funding to renovate their buildings,” said Antani. “We live in the 21st century and we must have school facilities that can provide the education needed for this century.”

Shea said as of now, they had no plans to add any school improvement levies to a ballot to fund the installation of A/C.