“High dollar loss” fire damages business in Troy

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews are investigating a fire that broke out late Thursday night at a business in Troy.

Firefighters were called to the Playcare Playground Specialist building on State Route 55 just after 10 pm.

Heavy fire was immediately reported and additional crews were called in.

Officials say that fire destroyed five vehicles and products from a nearby business.

Troy Fire Chief Matt Simmons said it is too early to determine the cause of the fire, but says it is a “high dollar loss” blaze.

No injuries were reported.

