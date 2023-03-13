DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has announced the date for its annual PAAL Easter Egg Hunt.

The Police Athletic and Activities League is hosting its eighth annual Easter Egg Hunt on April 1, rain or shine.

Residents of Jefferson Township and the surrounding areas are all invited to this event held at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds at 645 Infirmary Road. The event includes face painting, balloon animals and a massive Easter Egg hunt with 3,000 easter eggs. There will also be a special golden egg with a grand prize waiting for the lucky one to find it!

Registration for the Easter Egg Hunt begins at 10:30 on the day of. The Sheriff’s Office PAAL reminds potential attendees that they must bring their own basket to participate. Children 11 years old and younger must be accompanied by an adult.