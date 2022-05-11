DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Ethan and Elizabeth Finkelstein, stars of the popular HGTV series Cheap Old Houses, have showed off a house for sale in Dayton to their 1.9 million Instagram followers.

The couple use their Instagram page (@cheapoldhouses) to bring attention to beautiful homes that are up for grabs for affordable prices.

Their latest feature, 462 Elm Grove Drive, is currently listed for $299,900 by Beth Seall of Coldwell Banker Heritage.

Photos courtesy of Coldwell Banker Heritage



















The house was previously the long-time residence of Dayton architect, Paul P. Brown.