Hero neighbor spots Huber Heights fire, alerts owner

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) — A man and his mother escaped a burning home thanks to the actions of an observant neighbor.

“Really I’m just blessed that nobody’s hurt because it could’ve been a lot worse,” says Mitchell Bell, whose house on Beth Road off of Powell Road caught fire.

Mitchell’s next door neighbor Chuck Arndts saw smoke coming from the home just before 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Within seconds, Chuck woke up Mitchell, and Mitchell and his 93-year-old mother were out the door. Mitchell’s smoke detectors never went off.

While Chuck chalks it up to being a good neighbor, he’s quick to give props to firefighters.

“Kudos to Huber Heights fire department because they were right on it,” says Chuck.

Firefighters arrived in minutes and put out the fire, containing it to two rooms. Investigators believe the fire started in the attic.

As crews were battling the fire, a water main broke.

“In 30 years of doing this job, I can only think of seeing it once or twice. It’s usually in the winter months. So it was kind of rare considering it happened now,” says Huber Heights Battalion Chief Michael Muhl.

Repairs now have to be made to the water main as well as to Mitchell’s house.

Mitchell and his family will have to stay elsewhere. The Red Cross has been called for help.

“I’m just fortunate ain’t nobody got hurt,” reiterates Mitchell.

The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.

