DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The city of Kettering has announced it is now taking applications for members of the community to apply to help guide and give input for the future of the city.

If you are someone that would like to see change within the city of Kettering and make your voice heard, this committee may be what you are looking to join. From now until March 12, applications are being accepted for the City of Kettering’s Strategic Plan Steering Committee.

Members selected to be a part of the committee will be representatives of the community, which include:

– Being representatives of Kettering residents and stakeholders

– Help in outreach methods to be able to represent the under-represented communities

– Start small group discussions or meetings

– Attend Board, City Council or Commission meetings to represent the community

– Assist and volunteer at about 2 public meetings

The committee members are expected to be meeting a total of seven times during the duration of March to December. Citizens chosen to be a part of the program will need to give about 2 to 8 hours per month to the city.

You can apply online at city of Kettering’s website, call the Kettering Volunteer Program at (937) 296-2433 or visit Kettering Government Center South Building at 3600 Shroyer Road.

All applications are due no later than March 12.