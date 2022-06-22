MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) — With the Fourth of July approaching, you may be wondering where you can and can’t set off your own fireworks in the Miami Valley.

Although the state of Ohio has passed a law allowing the private launch of limited fireworks on certain holidays, a few cities in the Miami Valley have “opted out” of the law.

With the law, Ohioans can set off certain fireworks for big, festive holidays including the Fourth of July, New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day, Memorial Day, Labor, Cinco de Mayo, Juneteenth and Lunar New Year.

Local municipalities have the right to restrict dates and times for when fireworks can be set off and local governments also have the option to ban consumer-grade fireworks altogether.

The private use of fireworks has been banned in the following Miami Valley cities:

