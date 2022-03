DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Easter Bunny is in town and ready for pictures!

The Easter Bunny will be at the Dayton Mall every day until Easter on April 17.

Pictures are available with the Easter Bunny every day from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

Pictures will also be available for pets with the Easter Bunny on Monday, April 4 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Reservations are recommended.

For more information or to reserve your spot, click here.