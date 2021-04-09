Here is your chance to stretch your dollar at downtown Dayton businesses

The Downtown Dayton Partnership is using Downtown Dollars to drive sales to small, downtown businesses during the holidays

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – If you shop downtown, The Downtown Dayton Partnership is offering an incentive to spend your dollars locally. The DDP is offering a special bonus buy deal for those who purchase Downtown Dollars starting Friday, April 9, at noon. For every $50 Downtown Dollars purchase, an extra $25 of Downtown Dollars will be delivered in a separate e-gift card to the buyer.

Downtown Dollars is one e-gift card that is redeemable at 70 participating businesses in downtown Dayton, including restaurants, pubs, retailers and services. A full list of the businesses and a link to purchase Downtown Dollars is available at https://www.downtowndayton.org/dollars/.

“Downtown Dollars are redeemable at 70 independent, local businesses that offer food, drinks, shopping and more,” said Sandra K. Gudorf, president of the Downtown Dayton Partnership. “Buying a Downtown Dollars card would make a perfect gift for any mom or local grad.”

The bonus Downtown Dollars will be delivered to the purchaser in separate $25 gift vouchers from their $50 purchase. The $50 Downtown Dollars e-gift card purchased by the customer does not expire, but the $25 bonus card will expire if not used before June 30, 2021. This promotion is capped at a maximum of $100 in Bonus Buy Dollars per customer.

The $25 bonus buys are limited, and are only available until April 30, 2021, or while Bonus Buy funds last.

The DDP said when you purchase Downtown Dollars for yourself, or to give to others as a gift, the e-gift card is delivered via email or text message. Benefits of the Downtown Dollars e-gift cards include:

Downtown Dollars are accepted at 70 participating merchants in Downtown Dayton

No monthly inactivity fees

Your Downtown Dollars balance is listed directly on the card, and is updated as you use your card

Purchasing cards is fast, personalized and instantaneous

Monthly reminders are sent via email and/or text message to help customers remember they have the gift card available for use

Go to the Downtown Dollars webpage to purchase your e-gift card for yourself or to send as a gift. Choose the amount, and it will be delivered by email or text message. To learn more about how to redeem your gift cards at participating businesses, visit the website for details and other frequently asked questions.